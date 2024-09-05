Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank) continues to serve as a trusted financial partner to Filipinos and thousands of businesses in its 62nd year. As it celebrates its founding day this Sept. 5, Metrobank reaffirms its commitment of helping individuals and businesses grow by realizing their goals and reaching their full potential.

A vision for growth

Founded by Dr. George S.K. Ty on Sept. 5, 1962 to help businesses grow by establishing a bank that can provide funding and support, Metrobank became a trusted financial partner for individuals and enterprises of all sizes through the relevant financial products and services it offers its clients.

With the Bank’s products and services, thousands of clients have turned their dreams into reality — whether it’s a young entrepreneur starting a business, a family buying its first home, or a company expanding its operations and reach.

Metrobank’s wide range of services — across retail banking, corporate banking, investments and leasing, among many others — uphold its commitment of being its clients’ trusted financial partner.

Breaking records

Proof of its financial strength is its net income, which has grown from strength to strength. Metrobank posted a record first-half income of PHP23.6 billion this year, supported by robust asset expansion, stable margins and well-managed cost growth and healthy asset quality.

With total consolidated assets expanding to PHP3.3 trillion, Metrobank has maintained its position as the country’s second largest private universal bank.

At every customer touchpoint

Metrobank has also expanded its reach with over 950 domestic branches, more than 2,300 ATMs and above 30 foreign branches, subsidiaries and representative offices.

And with the drive to address changing consumer behavior and rising digital adoption, the Bank has rolled out more digital channels to cater to customer needs.

Recognized globally

Also demonstrating Metrobank’s strength and reliability as a partner for growth are the numerous awards it garnered for its excellent service. It was hailed as the Most Recommended Retail Bank in the Philippines by The Asian Banker during the publication’s recent Global Excellence in Retail Finance Awards.

It was also recognized as the Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024, Best Bank for Ultra-High-Net-Worth at the Euromoney Global Private Banking Awards 2024, and the Best Asset Manager for the Philippines at the Citywire Asia Asean Awards. The Bank’s Grow With Metrobank video campaign that was inspired by the many true stories of how it helped clients and communities thrive and achieve their aspirations received the Gold Stevies at the 21st Annual International Business Awards.

A catalyst for growth

Beyond providing banking services to its customers, Metrobank contributes to nation-building and growth by providing capital to businesses that align with the Bank’s sustainability strategy, which has five focus areas, such as Sustainable Development Goals 1 (poverty eradication), 2 (zero hunger), 4 (quality education), 8 (decent work and economic growth) and 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure). By focusing on these areas, the bank is helping achieve a sustainable future and long-term success for businesses and the society.

Metrobank is also a responsible partner for growth as it empowers communities through the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI). Through MBFI, the Bank supports various programs on education, visual arts, and health aimed at driving positive change toward nation-building.

The MBFI also recognizes individuals for their exemplary service and long-lasting positive impact in key service sectors, such as the academe, military, and police through the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos Awards every year.

Through its employee volunteerism arm Purple Hearts Club, Metrobankers are actively helping communities by taking part in disaster and relief efforts, and initiatives on education, health, community assistance and livelihood.

Metrobank is committed to remain a partner for growth that helps customers, Metrobankers, and communities achieve their goals and thrive in the years to come.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.