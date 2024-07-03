It’s the dawn of a new era for OPPO, one of the country’s leading global smart device brands, as it welcomes its newest AI Phone, the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G on July 12.

Coming in two variants, the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, the newest addition to the brand’s series of Portrait Experts promises to deliver cutting-edge and intuitive AI technology, in line with the company’s goals of making the AI smartphone experience accessible to more Filipinos.

AI Portrait: The Future-Forward Portrait Expert

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G packs exciting AI imaging features such as the upgraded AI Eraser 2.0, which now has a “Remove People” capability for easier and faster removal of photobombers. This is on top of improved accuracy for Smart Lasso and Paint Over options from the initial introduction of the feature last April in the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G. The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G also features AI Studio, a pre-installed app that lets you transform any photo of yourself into your own digital avatar or profile picture with a variety of creative filters and likenesses to choose from.

Living up to the Reno Series’ renowned photography standard, the OPPO Reno12 5G boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Sensor with an All Pixel Omni-Directional PDAF and OIS for its main camera while the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G features a 50MP telephoto portrait camera.

Both selfie cameras of the OPPO Reno12 5G (32MP) and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G (50MP) are equipped with advanced AI Portrait capabilities that support both autofocus and Portrait Mode, allowing users to switch between different zoom levels to frame the perfect shot. The Natural Tone feature of both phones will intelligently adjust exposure based on the scene, which will help provide more realistic lighting effects and skin tones for individual and group photos.

AI LinkBoost: Seamless Connectivity Anywhere, Anytime

The OPPO Reno 12 Series 5G is set to redefine connectivity standards with AI LinkBoost, a next-generation proprietary communication technology developed by OPPO. It features a 360º Surround Antenna solution consisting of nine individual antennas that can provide robust connectivity, even in the most challenging scenarios. Moreover, its BeaconLink technology enhances Bluetooth uplink capabilities by 300%,enabling device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth at a distance of up to 200 meters in a completely disconnected environment.

As proof of the AI LinkBoost’s capability to enhance connectivity, OPPO collaborated with Smart Communications to put the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G in a series of trials including areas with weak signal, network switching, crowded area and recovery tests. OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G gave impressive results and bested competing brands in all four (4) categories.

Space-Craft inspired and Classic Design

The OPPO Reno12 Series 5G embraces the future with its design and colorways. Its space-craft inspired and metallic design gives a futuristic vibe to the phones while still maintaining a classic feel, making it a trendy phone for all ages. The OPPO Reno12 5G comes in Astro Silver, Sunset Pink, and Matte Brown while the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G comes in Nebula Silver and Space Brown.

Prepare to enter your AI Era with OPPO! To know more about the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph and Facebook page.

