Belle Corporation is pleased to announce the conduct of its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in hybrid format.

To all Shareholders:

The annual meeting of the shareholders of Belle Corporation (the “Company”) will be held on May 31, 2024, Friday at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be in hybrid format wherein the Chairman of the Meeting, the Secretary of the Meeting, the members of the Board of Directors, and other Officers will be attending in person at the Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Block 12, Palm Coast Avenue corner Seaside Boulevard, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City; the shareholders will be participating by remote communication via Zoom Webinar. The voting shall be conducted in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility.

Agenda:

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 24, 2023 Approval of 2023 Operations and Results Ratification of all Acts of the Board of Directors and Management during their term of office Amendment of Articles of Incorporation to reduce membership of the Board of Directors from nine (9) to seven (7) Election of Directors for 2024-2025 Appointment of External Auditors Other Matters Adjournment

Please refer to Annex A for a brief explanation of each agenda item for approval.

The Board of Directors has fixed the end of trading hours of the Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. on April 15, 2024 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to the notice of, participation via remote communication, and voting in absentia at such meeting, and any adjournment thereof.

The conduct of the meeting will be streamed live, and shareholders may attend the meeting by registering via asmregister.bellecorp.com and submitting the supporting documents listed there until 12:00 noon of May 29, 2024, Wednesday. All information submitted shall be verified and validated by the Corporate Secretary.

Stockholders who wish to cast votes through a proxy may accomplish the corresponding proxy form (which need not be notarized) and submit the same on or before May 22, 2024. Scanned forms may be sent electronically through corsec@bellecorp.com, while paper copies shall be sent to the office of the Corporate Secretary at 2704 East Tower, Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

Stockholders who successfully registered can cast their votes in absentia through the Company’s secure online voting facility for this meeting. In order to participate remotely, they will also be provided with access to the meeting that will be held virtually. The “Guidelines for Participation via Remote Communication and Voting in Absentia as appended to the Information Statement labeled as “Schedule A” together with the Information Statement, Annual Report on SEC Form 17-A (once available) and other pertinent materials for the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting are posted in the Company’s website will be posted in the Company’s website ( bellecorp.com/ASM2024) and PSE Edge.

Pasig City, April 25, 2024

(SGD.)

JASON C. NALUPTA

Corporate Secretary

