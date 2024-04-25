CLIMBS Life and General Insurance Cooperative hosts 52nd Annual General Assembly

CLIMBS Life and General Insurance Cooperative commemorates its 52nd Annual General Assembly with the theme, “A Climate Insurance Year 1: Let’s Connect, Lead, Insure, Motivate, Build, and Sustain!” on April 25-26, 2024, at the Manila Marriott Hotel, Pasay City.

As the pioneering climate insurance institution in the Philippines, CLIMBS, a grassroots insurance institution, invites cooperators, experts, leaders, and thought-pioneers from local and international backgrounds and fields of expertise to strengthen its call on climate action.

