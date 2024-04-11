With just one week until its grand opening, the 16th Philippine Food Expo is gearing up to be the culinary exhibition of the year, promising an unparalleled showcase and experience of the country’s vibrant food and beverage industry. Set to take place from April 12 to 14, 2024 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, excitement for the “Only All-Filipino Food and Beverage Show” is running high as over 300 exhibitors prepare to impress visitors with a flourishing array of local products, produce, services, and innovations.

This year’s 3-day event will feature a concoction of dedicated pavilions that cater to the needs of all visitors from the everyday Filipino consumer to international traders and importers, each highlighting different facets of the food industry:

Exporters Pavilion: From premium dried fruits to artisanal delicacies, explore a treasure trove of Philippine culinary delights destined for global markets as exporters showcase the best of Filipino flavors.

Retailers Pavilion: Discover the latest trends and offerings from the Philippines’ leading grocery chains and specialty stores. From traditional favorites to innovative new products, retailers will offer a diverse selection to satisfy every palate.

Franchisors Pavilion: Explore exciting opportunities in the world of franchising and entrepreneurship, and become part of popular food franchises and learn firsthand from industry experts.

Equipment, Packaging, & Tech Pavilion: From state-of-the-art kitchen appliances to advanced packaging machinery, get a glimpse of cutting-edge technology and equipment revolutionizing the food industry.

A celebration of Philippine cuisine and the ingenuity of its food industry players make up the 16th Philippine Food Expo, concocting the most comprehensive platform for information exchange, market opportunities and the latest in the food and beverage market trends. With co-located special events, including fiery culinary competitions, live cooking demos, food tastings, technical seminars, and business sessions, visitors can expect an immersive experience that delights the senses and inspires the palate.

Don’t miss out on the 16th Philippine Food Expo serving an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity and innovation of Philippine cuisine. Mark your calendars for the grand opening on April 12, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and visit for the rest of the weekend, April 13 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Philippine Food Expo 2024 is co-presented by the Department of Agriculture and is in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Export Development Council, the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc., and UnionBank of the Philippines. It is supported by GS1 Philippines, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industries Philippines, Inc., La Camara, Philippines Norway Business Council, German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber of Herbal Industries of the Philippines Inc. (CHIPI), Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, Inc. (PAGASA), Hotel And Restaurant Chefs’ Association Of The Philippines (HRCAP), Council of Hotel and Restaurant Educators of the Philippines (COHREP), Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Inc. (PAFT,Inc), Food Caterers Association of the Philippines (FCAP), and Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP).

The 3-day exhibition is in partnership with the University of Santo Tomas, College of Tourism and Hotel Management, Merit Stainless Steel, Everest Appliances, Waters Philippines, and Camel. Its Official Media Partners include the Inquirer Group of Companies, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer.net, Megamobile, BusinessWorld, Chinese Commercial News, Business Mirror, Pilipino Mirror, Philippine Graphic, COOK Magazine, SunStar Cebu, Exhibits Today, Digiboards, Inc., WhenInManila.com, Village Pipol Magazine, and DiscoverMNL.

For event updates, follow #PhilFoodExpo2024 on Facebook and Instagram. For any event inquiries, contact the official event manager at info@eventsbycut.com or through direct lines 8363-5192 / 8363-4900 / 8362-2266.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.