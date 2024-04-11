Food aficionados and culinary enthusiasts alike can look forward to the upcoming 16th Philippine Food Expo, a prestigious trade event showcasing the diverse and vibrant culinary landscape of the Philippines, as it caters to unique gastronomic cravings from April 12 to 14, 2024, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Serving as a melting pot of flavors, gathering industry professionals, chefs, food entrepreneurs, and foodies alike, the expo will bring together over 300 food and beverage exhibitors serving the latest innovations, produce, products, and technology from across the country.

As the three-day event takes a further step in being true to its commitment as the “Only All-Filipino Food and Beverage Show,” everyone from the everyday Filipino consumer to international traders and importers of food products can look forward to highlights of the expo that include a series of technical and business sessions, product and cooking demonstrations, and other special events.

Heating the exhibition grounds is the highly anticipated Culinary Challenge Competition, where students and faculty members from 36 culinary schools and universities nationwide will go head-to-head in a friendly battle of skill, creativity, and talent.

With over eight categories to compete in including “PINASarap Breakfast,” “Kitchen Masters,” “Modern Filipino Dessert,” and Mystery Ingredient, visitors will definitely crave and cheer for more as they witness remarkable culinary prowess on display from the competition participants.

A series of captivating and fiery cooking demonstrations will also be featured on stage throughout the event, where renowned chefs showcase their techniques and share their culinary secrets with eager audiences.

Catch the “Bartending Show with Flair” by Evolve University Class or discover the “World’s First Adobo” by Executive Chef Christopher Carangian. Sweeten the deal with a cake decorating demo from content creator, Joycelyn Escarez of Cakes N’ Cookies by Joyce, or savor the experience of learning how to cook Paella de Benguet, Pinakbet Ratatouille, and Taro Salpicao with Chef Manuel De Leon of Hotel And Restaurant Chefs’ Association Of The Philippines (HRCAP).

From traditional Filipino delicacies to modern fusion cuisine, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and gain insights into various culinary arts.

Looking for more? Attend a lineup of informative seminars and workshops simultaneous to the three-day event, including “Crafting Success: the Art and Business of Mixology and Bartending” by Evolve University Class, Calye Culinarya’s “Latest Trend in Healthy Filipino Beverages,” or join the Department of Agriculture’s Young Farmers Challenge and Agriculture Investment Forum to learn more about its ongoing program that aims to provide financial grants to young Filipinos looking to start agri-fishery enterprises, and offer support through coaching, mentoring, and other development assistance.

Engage with industry experts, exchange ideas, and gain valuable knowledge to stay ahead in the ever-evolving culinary landscape of the Philippines.

The 16th Philippine Food Expo not only celebrates the rich culinary heritage of the Philippines but also serves as a platform for networking, collaboration, and inspiration within the food industry. With its engaging activities, mouthwatering offerings, and vibrant atmosphere, the Expo is expected to leave a lasting impression on all who are set to attend, reaffirming the Philippines’ position as a culinary destination of choice. Pre-Register online until March 29, 2024 to avail a discounted entrance fee or walk-in during the event days on April 12, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from April 13 to 14, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Philippine Food Expo 2024 is co-presented by the Department of Agriculture and is in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Export Development Council, the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc., and UnionBank of the Philippines. It is supported by GS1 Philippines, Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industries Philippines, Inc., La Camara, Philippines Norway Business Council, Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, Inc. (PAGASA), Hotel And Restaurant Chefs’ Association Of The Philippines (HRCAP), Council of Hotel and Restaurant Educators of the Philippines (COHREP), Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA), Philippine Association of Food Technologists, Inc. (PAFT,Inc), Food Caterers Association of the Philippines (FCAP), and Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP).

The three-day exhibition is in partnership with the University of Santo Tomas, College of Tourism and Hotel Management, Merit Stainless Steel, Everest Appliances, Waters Philippines, and Camel. Its official media partners include the Inquirer Group of Companies, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inquirer.net, Megamobile, BusinessWorld, Chinese Commercial News, Business Mirror, Pilipino Mirror, Philippine Graphic, COOK Magazine, SunStar Cebu, Exhibits Today, Digiboards, Inc., Bitesized.ph, WhenInManila.com, Village Pipol Magazine, and DiscoverMNL.

For event updates, follow #PhilFoodExpo2024 on Facebook and Instagram. To participate as an exhibitor or for any event inquiries, contact the official event manager at info@eventsbycut.com or through direct lines 8363-5192 / 8363-4900 / 8362-2266.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.