Excitement is reaching an all-time high as the much-anticipated Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival draws near. With Puregold CinePanalo at the forefront of supporting the Philippine movie industry, the festival will spotlight emerging and established artists through its films.

With a theme centered on Mga Kwentong Panalo ng Buhay, the festival promises to deliver powerful narratives celebrating Filipino strength, success, and joy in movies that aim to foster Filipino talent through filmmakers, actors, and actresses.

Scheduled from March 15 to 19 at the Gateway Cineplex 18 in Araneta City, Cubao, the inaugural run of Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival will show six compelling full-length movies and 25 short films.

Each full-length film has a carefully selected cast that perfectly embodies the messages it wants to highlight. Here are the six Puregold CinePanalo full movies and the upcoming and well-known actors and actresses who form their ensemble.

1) “Pushcart Tales” (Director Sigrid Bernardo)

1 of 2

“Pushcart Tales” stars the iconic Nonie and Shamaine Buencamino, who are recognized for their stellar work in television, film, and theater. Nonie portrayed memorable roles in Philippine Cinema in movies like “Barber’s Tales” (2013) and “Heneral Luna” (2015), and Shamaine has appeared in more than 100 movies and television series, like “Niño” (2011), “Prinsesa” (2017), and “When the Waves are Gone” (2022).

Also in the film are Carlos Siguion-Reyna, a multi-talented actor and director, with notable movies like “Where I am King” (2014), “Azucena” (2000), and “Ikaw Pa Lang ang Minahal” (1992); the award-winning Therese Malvar who was also in Bernardo’s “Ang Huling Cha-Cha in Anita” (2013); Elora Españo, who starred in “Tandem” (2015), “Sea Serpent” (2017), “Love and Pain in Between Refrains” (2021), and in Puregold’s hit TikTok series, “My Plantito” (2023); and Harvey Bautista, son of former Quezon City mayor and actor Herbert Bautista.

2) “Boys at the Back” (Director Rayn Brizuela)

1 of 2

For “Boys at the Back”, director Rayn Brizuela takes on a role in the film, with Cinemalaya Best Actor Noel Comia Jr. (“Kiko Boksingero,” 2017) and Nicole Omillo, who was recently cast as Basha in the “One More Chance” musical.

The cast is completed by Bani Baldiserri, Michael Berces, Bob Jbeili, Merry Chris Rodriguez, and Nyle Libranza.

3) “Road to Happy” (Director Joel Ferrer)

1 of 2

In “Road to Happy,” actor VJ Mendoza, known for “Mano po Legacy: The Family Fortune” (2022), “Love vs. Stars” (2021), and “Last Fool Show” (2019), will play the lead role in his first full-length film.

Joining him is veteran comedian and actor Smokey Manoloto, who was in iconic shows and movies like “Magic Kombat” (1995), “Ang Probinsyano” (2015), and “Home Along da Riles” (1992). This film also stars It’s Showtime Mini Miss U’s former contestant, eight-year-old Darlyn Izabelle Salang, in her first lead role in a film.

4) “A Lab Story” (Director Carlo Obispo)

1 of 2

“A Lab Story” is headlined by Uzziel Delamide (“Here Comes the Groom,” 2023; “Mercury is Mine,” 2016) and Potchi Angeles (“Huling Sayaw,” 2023; “Dok,” 2022) in the lead roles; and stars Donna Cariaga, Ely Cellan, Barbara Miguel, and Krystle Valentino Air in supporting roles.

Arnold Reyes, an award-winning actor known for his performances in “Birdshot” (2016), “Condo” (2008), and “Astig” (2009), has a special participation in the movie.

5) “Under a Piaya Moon” (Director Kurt Soberano)

1 of 2

“Under a Piaya Moon” introduces up-and-coming actors Jeff Moses and Pau Dimaranan, alongside established actors Chart Motus (“Sonata,” 2013; “Oro, Plata, Mata,” 1992; “Ligaw Liham,” 2007); and Joel Torre (“Miracle in Cell No.7,” 2017; “On The Job,” 2013; “Third World Hero,” 2000).

6) “One Day League: Dead Mother, Dead All” (Director Eugene Torres)

1 of 2

Producer’s Choice “One Day League: Dead Mother, Dead All” stars a colorful ensemble: featuring Drag Race PH Season 1 Ms. Congeniality, Lady Morgana, stand-up comedian Negi Molina, influencer Macoy Dubs, drag queen Omiko “Barbie-Q” Madali, social media sensation Ryan “Matabang Setter” Revita, actor Tommy Alejandrino, and actress Via Antonio.

The film also has a special appearance from international drag queen and host of reality competition Drag Den, Manila Luzon.

The feature-length and short films will be recognized at the prestigious Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival Awards Night on March 16, 7 p.m., at Cinema 5 of the Gateway Cineplex 18 in Araneta City, to be attended by actors, filmmakers, representatives from Puregold and notable personalities in the Philippine film industry.

For more updates, like @puregold.shopping on Facebook, follow @puregold_ph on Instagram and X (Formerly Twitter), and @puregoldph on TikTok.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.