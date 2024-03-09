Golden Haven, a prominent name in the Philippine memorial industry, announces the successful completion of its newest innovation—the Comprehensive Center for Death Care in Las Piñas City. Following a meticulously planned series of launches, Golden Haven now presents a spectrum of services through the Center for Death Care, where customers can avail of holistic solutions for all funeral and memorial needs.

The Center for Death Care Master Plan includes Golden Haven Memorial Parks, Santuario de San Ezekiel Moreno, Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium, and Golden Haven Pet Crematorium. These facilities are strategically positioned along C5 road extension, Las Piñas City.

Golden Haven Memorial Parks, renowned as a haven of tranquility, offers beautifully landscaped gardens with landmarks that adhere to each development’s unique theme. These serve as ‘window dressing’ to its diverse range of death care services, providing much needed comfort and convenience to grieving families that seek dignified final resting places for their departed loved ones.

Adjacent to Golden Haven Las Pinas is Santuario de San Ezekiel Moreno Columbarium, a towering presence that speaks of architectural magnificence and spiritual grace. Built in honor of the Spanish Agustinian Priest Saint Ezekiel Moreno, the Columbarium features 21,000 columbary vaults and serves as a spiritual oasis beneath the church.

Integral to the master plan is Golden Haven Chapels and Crematorium, which delivers premium funeral services with a commitment to transparency. The chapel allows relatives to witness embalming and cremation procedures, ensuring a sense of closure. With 12 viewing rooms, two cremation viewing rooms, and spacious lounge areas on both floors, the environment is designed for utmost comfort.

In response to the growing demand for compassionate pet memorial services in the metro, Golden Haven introduces the Golden Haven Pet Crematorium, which fulfills the need for a sanctuary exclusively for departed pets. Offering rates based on the pets’ weight and size, this facility gives fur parents the chance to say good-bye to their beloved pets. Service inclusions are wooden urns, samples, and the option to personalize the urns.

Ms. Estrelita Tan, President of Golden Haven, shares her thoughts on the completion of the Comprehensive Center for Death Care: “This achievement affirms our unwavering commitment to offering compassionate and innovative services to our community. As we celebrate this milestone in Golden Haven Las Piñas, we look forward to making the same service available across all our branches nationwide. Continuously assessing gaps in the death care landscape, we remain dedicated to providing thoughtful solutions for families throughout the country.”

In light of these developments, Golden Haven Las Piñas’ Center for Death Care currently stands as the only comprehensive center in Metro Manila, addressing all aspects of death care. Their proximity to each other ensures a seamless and convenient customer experience for families at their time of need.

