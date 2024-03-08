From simple tasks such as updating spreadsheets to seamless communication with clients and stakeholders, individuals and businesses heavily rely on their internet providers to support their daily operations. In today’s fast-paced business environment, a reliable internet connection is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

Hailed by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, as the fastest and most awarded provider in the Philippines, broadband internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (Converge) continues to lead the country’s telecommunications sector in transforming industries for economic growth.

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Awards, Converge outpaced all competitors delivering top download speeds of 457.56 Mbps and upload speeds of 448.15 Mbps surpassing the national top download and upload speeds of 365.19 Mbps and 357.99 Mbps in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Ookla also recognized Converge as the best internet gaming and video experience with scores of 88.27 and 86.58, respectively. Whether streaming in 4K, engaging in high-stakes gaming battles, or video conferencing with colleagues around the Metro, Converge ensures seamless, lag-free connectivity.

“As more customers turn to our solutions for their internet needs, we stay rooted to our commitment towards exceptional service as shown by our wins in the Ookla Speedtest Awards,” Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said during the company’s lighting ceremony of its Manila headquarters on Feb. 22.

BOOSTING INTERNET SPEEDS

Furthermore, in celebration of its clean sweep of Ookla’s Speedtest Awards, Converge is expressing its gratitude by enabling its two million subscribers to experience even faster internet connections through their #Boostmode campaign.

Through this program, the telco company is once again showing its unwavering commitment to customer experience and satisfaction as it boosts its FiberX plans by as much as 600 Mbps for free to its existing clients. This nationwide and automatic speed boost requires no additional cost, criteria, or sign-ups to avail.

“This speed upgrade is our way to say we are in full #BoostMode in ensuring our customers can enjoy a much better online experience with us as their connectivity partner,” Mr. Uy said.

From Feb. 22 to March 31, Converge’s flagship FiberX 1500 plan will receive an upgrade boosting the internet speeds of subscribers from 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps. Despite being the company’s most basic plan suitable for Filipino households, FiberX 1500 comes with no data cap allowing families to stream, share, and scroll with fast speeds and no restrictions.

FiberX Plan 2000, FiberX Plan 2500, and FiberX Plan 3500 will also get speed boosts as part of the celebration. The said plans can now reach bandwidths of up to 500 Mbps, 700 Mbps, and 1 Gbps, respectively.

Meanwhile, Converge’s award-winning Time of Day plan will receive faster internet speeds as well. The setup allows individuals with work-from-home and learn-from-home arrangements to receive fast bandwidths in their downtime and even faster speeds during work.

Subscribers of this plan will experience a speed boost of up to 1 Gbps which will enable them to receive double their subscribed bandwidth from 7 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. for the Day Plan, and from 7 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. for the Night Plan.

In addition, the first fixed pure-fiber broadband plan in the country dedicated for gamers and gaming enthusiasts will similarly receive a speed boost to further enhance subscribers’ gaming experience. Aside from high prioritization access, low latency, and low jittering, Converge’s GameChanger plan will automatically get a speed boost of at least 500 Mbps up to 1 Gbps.

“Converge has always been about amazing customer experience and our awards prove that. The annual speed increase that we gift to our more than 2 million subscribers is just one of our pledges to our customers,” said Converge EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin B. Azada.

POWERING BUSINESSES WITH FIBER

Converge remains committed to extending connectivity to the farthest and least developed areas of the Philippines through groundbreaking technology and affordable plans. The telco company exceeded two million residential subscribers last year after deploying nearly 7.9 million fiber ports, which covers approximately 77.85% of the country’s population.

The broadband service provider also boasts a fiber footprint spanning over 682,000 kilometers with further investments in the Bifrost Cable System, the first trans-Pacific cable connecting Southeast Asia to the west coast of North America; and the SEA-H2X Submarine Cable System, the direct trans-Asia cable connecting the Philippines to Hong Kong and Singapore, and Hong Kong to Singapore.

These investments are expected to make the Philippines’ fastest and top-rated internet provider even faster and even better in the coming years.

Anchored on the dream of digital democracy, Converge also has tailor-made digital fiber solutions for individuals, small businesses, and corporations. Already mentioned above are Converge’s GameChanger and Time of Day plan, which cater to gamers and work-from-home individuals.

Likewise, the company offers the Homebase plan that empowers startups and home-based businesses by providing affordable and reliable internet connection for their daily operations, online transactions, and other office requirements.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can benefit from Converge’s flexiBIZ plan as well. Aside from faster bandwidths based on the business’ preferred time of day, the internet provider also offers value-added solutions that can help grow emerging companies.

Furthermore, SMEs can optimize their operations through Converge Workplace Solutions. Through the plan, the company offers automated HR and payroll features such as automated payroll management, government reports and filing management as well as timekeeping and attendance keeping.

Converge Workplace Solutions also offers companies cloud-based hotel management software, which will allow them to avail services such as property management solutions, online booking engines, and channel managers.

The plan also comes with easy-to-use business productivity devices such as the FiberX Share WiFi Router for faster internet, Fiberscope HD CCTV Camera ensuring safety, and a Seamless WiFi Mesh Router which eliminates office signal dead spots.

Converge also offers the Direct Internet Access plan dedicated to enterprises ensuring smooth internet browsing through premium connection to the global public internet backbone delivered via multiple routes and diverse fiber optic submarine cable.

While being considered the youngest end-to-end fiber network in the Philippines, Converge has been at the forefront of digitalization in the country in recent years, empowering all Filipinos and businesses and reaching the farthest and least developed areas of the Philippines.

