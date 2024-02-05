Connecting clients to leading talent in the Philippines and around the world

PJS Law has launched its previously announced combination with global law firm, Dentons. This launch positions the combined firm to serve clients in six ASEAN countries, representing 83% of the entire GDP of the ASEAN region, with offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

PJS Law’s reputation as a leading service provider in the Philippines, coupled with Dentons’ worldwide reach, enables the combined firm to help clients Grow, Protect, Operate and Finance their organizations in the Philippines and more than 160 locations in over 80 countries around the world.

The combination is the result of a longstanding relationship between the two firms, aligned in helping clients meet future challenges and maximize opportunities in the Philippines and around the world. Dentons’ polycentric foundation allows the firm to be uniquely global yet deeply local in each of its locations, and accordingly PJS Law will retain control of its operations, finances and office leadership.

“This combination represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering the highest standards of legal excellence and service to our clients,” said Regina Jacinto-Barrientos, CEO of PJS Law, Dentons’ member firm in the Philippines. “We look forward to combining our local knowledge with unrivaled global insights, providing clients a broader range of expertise and resources – here in the Philippines and around the world.”

“Our shared commitment to delivering exceptional client service in one of the world’s most dynamic and strategically important markets brought our two firms together,” said Elliott Portnoy, Global CEO of Dentons. “This important combination enables us to meet our clients’ evolving and complex needs in the Philippines, across ASEAN and around the world.”

PJS Law is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippine market with 59 lawyers and professionals. It is owned and led by a team of 20 partners, 60% of whom identify as women. PJS Law is widely recognized in the market for Energy and Infrastructure, Projects, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Banking and Finance, Capital Markets and Dispute Resolution and is consistently ranked in the top tier by the world’s most influential legal and financial publications.

“This combination further builds on Dentons’ momentum in the ASEAN region,” said Gerald Singham, CEO of Dentons’ ASEAN Region. “We are committed to combining with the leading law firms that truly understand clients’ complex and nuanced needs – both in their local geographies and in the more than 80 countries where Dentons has a presence.”

In ASEAN, Dentons now connects clients to talent in the following locations:

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.