Maya now stands as the #1 Digital Bank in the Philippines, revolutionizing the industry with its unified payments and banking services on one digital platform. In 2023, Maya saw a remarkable increase in users, with 3 million depositors, more than double the previous year, and a deposit balance reaching P25 billion, a 69% increase from 2022.

Its innovative approach sets Maya apart, turning everyday transactions into opportunities for customers to earn more through high-interest savings. This unique strategy has helped Maya capture 57% of the digital banking depositors, based on the latest September 2023 data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Maya’s loan services have grown exponentially, disbursing P22 billion last year from P3 billion in 2022. This success is due to Maya’s innovative use of customer transaction data to make quick and efficient lending decisions.

“We’re redefining how Filipinos interact with their money,” said Shailesh Baidwan, Maya Group President and Maya Bank Co-Founder. “Our all-in-one platform is a response to the real, daily financial needs we’ve seen and heard from our customers, and we’re committed to bringing them even more innovative solutions.”

Maya is the Philippines’ only digital bank app to seamlessly offer savings, credit, e-wallet, crypto, insurance, investment, and rewards. As of early 2024, it is the #1 top-rated consumer finance app with a 4.8 rating on the App Store and 4.5 on Google Play, beating other leading apps.

Maya’s model has garnered global acclaim, earning accolades such as Best Digital Bank in the Philippines at the World Digital Bank Awards, World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards, and Retail Banking Awards, and recognition in Forbes Magazine‘s World’s Best Banks list.

Making Finance a Part of Life

“Banking shouldn’t be a chore, and that’s what we’re changing at Maya,” said Angelo Madrid, President of Maya Bank. “Every payment you make on the Maya app — it’s not just a transaction, it’s a step towards bigger savings and smarter credit. That’s our mission, making finance a seamless part of daily life.”

Customers can earn up to 14% interest on their savings and, for eligible users, borrow up to P250,000 through regular use of the Maya app.

Maya’s approach has also attracted collaborations with major brands like Smart Communications and Lazada, providing customers additional benefits and rewards. Both brands ran campaigns offering an extra 1% savings interest rate p.a. whenever users transact via Maya.

Madrid anticipates users to engage even more with the app as Maya has expanded its product portfolio with wealth-building services such as Maya Funds, Maya Stocks, Maya Time Deposit Plus, and Maya Crypto.

Accelerating SME Banking in PH

Replicating its success in consumer banking, Maya is also reshaping SME banking in the Philippines. It is powering SMEs to accept various payment methods offline and online, using this vast data to offer lucrative savings and instant credit options.

Maya Business unveiled in 2023 the breakthrough 1-2-3 Grow Bundle, enabling SMEs to get a credit line of up to P2 million within just three months of using Maya for payment acceptance. On top of that, SMEs can accept digital payments at affordable rates and earn a 2.5% interest rate on their deposit accounts.

Maya is the #1 Fintech Ecosystem in the Philippines, with Maya, the #1 Digital Bank, and Maya Business, the #1 Omni-Channel Payment Processor. To learn more about Maya, check out maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow Maya at @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok and @mayaofficialph on Twitter.

