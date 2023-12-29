Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) brought home two major titles at the recently held ESGBusiness Awards for its commitment to turning toll roads into ‘green highways,’ as well as the development of its web-based application My CG App.

MPTC’s vision of turning toll roads into ‘green highways’ sets a new standard for infrastructure projects in the Philippines. Through pioneering efforts, the company has seamlessly integrated energy-efficient and resource-saving technologies across its major expressways, including the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), and Cebu-Cordova Laguna Expressway (CCLEX). These initiatives have not only supported energy efficiency but have also upheld road safety standards.

Notably, existing toll plazas have been equipped with solar panels, providing power for their daytime operations, and LED fixtures illuminate the roadways, greatly enhancing energy efficiency. Meanwhile, rainwater catchment systems are installed in rest bays along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and in MPT South Hub, exemplifying MPTC’s commitment to reducing water consumption.

NLEX, MPT South, and CCLEX have also implemented greening and reforestation programmes that will significantly capture emissions through proper management and maintenance. NLEX has been planting trees along expressways to help curb greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020, CCLEX was able to plant 66,561 mangrove seedlings with a survival rate of 65%. Similarly, MPT South, in partnership with government and non-government organisations, facilitated mangrove tree planting activities alongside the expressway in Paranaque.

In 2021, a remarkable milestone in MPTC’s sustainability journey is the LEED Gold Certification awarded to MPT South’s Headquarters in Imus, Cavite – the MPTSouth Hub. Its recreational facility, the MPT South Hive, was similarly awarded LEED certification the following year.

Recognising that its offices should also operate sustainably, solar panels totalling 1011.34kWp have been installed in the NLEX, MPTSouth, and CCLEX offices, which powers their daytime energy requirements. It also continues to install energy-efficient technologies like LED lighting fixtures and motion light sensors in all of its office locations.

“This comprehensive approach demonstrates MPTC’s dedication to sustainability, not only in its core projects but also in the broader scope of its operations, further solidifying its commitment to a more sustainable and eco-conscious future,” the company said.

Meanwhile, MPTC’s My CG App stands as a beacon of accountability, transparency, and good corporate governance practices. This user-friendly platform empowers employees, officers, and consultants with easy access to crucial information related to corporate governance policies, practices, and core values.

The app also ensures that essential governance resources are readily available to all internal stakeholders and reinforces accountability by allowing users to report any ethical concerns or violations, further enhancing the company’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity

Since the launch of the My CG App, it has garnered impressive user engagement. The majority of employees, officers, and consultants actively use the platform, especially when they need to submit an inquiry or submit a disclosure form.

The app has also played a pivotal role in promoting accountability and transparency. It has facilitated the disclosure of over 2,344 conflicts of interest-related reports, which have been appropriately managed, and helped prevent the appearance of corruption. It has also made governance-related information easily accessible.

“By consolidating governance resources into one comprehensive platform, the app streamlines processes, making it easier for employees to adhere to governance guidelines,” the company said.

It added that My CG App stands as a testament to MPTC’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and accountability, becoming an indispensable tool that empowers stakeholders with knowledge, fosters ethical behaviour, and reinforces corporate governance values.

In winning the Sustainable Infrastructure Award – Philippines and the Good Governance Award – Philippines category in the awards programme. ESGBusiness Awards honours businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment and achievement in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, as well as those leading the way in building a sustainable future.

With MPTC at the forefront of transformative initiatives in the tollways industry, stakeholders can be assured that their partnership aligns with a company deeply committed to responsible business practices, sustainability, and excellence in corporate governance. As MPTC continues to forge ahead, it sets a commendable standard for the industry and exemplifies the potential for positive change in the infrastructure sector.

The ESGBusiness Awards is presented by ESGBusiness. To view the full list of winners, click here. If you want to join the 2024 awards programme and be acclaimed for your company’s outstanding commitment and achievement in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, please contact Julie Anne Nuñez at julie@charltonmediamail.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.