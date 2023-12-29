Are you ready to ring in 2024 with a bang? Globe is teaming up with Bonifacio Global City and the local government of Taguig for NYE AT THE 5TH – a street celebration that’s going to brighten your world.

Prepare to dive into a night of unforgettable fun on Dec. 31 at the Globe Booth at Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre. As you step into this festive arena, feel the pulse of a community coming together, ready to set the stage for a truly fantastic year ahead.

A spectacular K-Pop performance

A stellar performance by one of K-Pop’s biggest groups is set to electrify the evening, which is why Globe KmmunityPH and Anything K-Pop Manila is teaming up once again to amp up the energy. Whether you’re a long-time stan or new to the scene, there is a diverse array of awesome activities designed to immerse you in the vibrant world of K-Pop.

Capture your moments at the Globe photobooth

Make your New Year’s Eve more memorable at the Globe photobooth. It’s the perfect spot to snap your festive OOTD, gather with loved ones for a group photo, and capture the spirit of the celebration.

Arcade fun with friends

Challenge your friends and test your skills at Globe’s arcade machines. It’s not just about winning; it’s about enjoying every playful moment and maybe even snagging some cool prizes.

Dance parties to keep you moving

Get ready to move and groove! Spontaneous dance parties are set to erupt, offering you a chance to dance your heart out. Mingle with fellow party-goers in these impromptu dance-offs and let the rhythm of the night take over.

Exclusive deals from 0917 Lifestyle

Fashion meets fandom with 0917 Lifestyle’s exclusive freebies and discounts on some of their most popular collections. Enjoy up to 50% off on shirts, accessories, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your style and express your fandom.

Concert experience at the Globe booth

Experience the concert with added comfort at the Globe booth. This is your chance to enjoy the performance in a cozy setting, making your New Year’s Eve celebration even more special.

“Joining BGC and Taguig City in this celebration is our way of bringing people together and fueling their passion. We’re creating a vibrant space where fans can connect, and we’re excited to offer an experience that’s both fun and meaningful as we welcome the new year,” said Crisela Magpayo-Cervantes, Globe’s Vice President for Marketing Communications.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, don’t miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration. Join Globe at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre on Dec. 31 for a gathering of hearts and dreams, all united by the excitement for new beginnings.

