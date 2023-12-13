As the Official Smartphone of the National Basketball Association (NBA), vivo witnessed a star-studded event as NBA legend Richard “Rip” Hamilton graced the Concept Store at SM Mall of Asia (MOA) for an exclusive meet and greet.

The gathering saw the participation of vivo and NBA Philippines executives and media delegates. Passionate fans, who are vivo users, also got a glimpse of the three-time NBA All-Star and 2004 NBA Champion.

In an exclusive interview during the event, Richard Hamilton expressed his gratitude towards Filipino basketball fans, attributing the sport’s success, particularly the NBA, to their unwavering support.

“I appreciate everything you have done, from supporting the game of basketball to helping grow the sport… I just think our game is growing a lot of depth because of fans like you,” he shared.

The occasion also saw the recently launched limited edition vivo V29 5G in Rose Pink, adding a romantic touch to the holiday season. Additionally, vivo utilized the V29e 5G to capture photos of three lucky attendees with the brightest smiles, rewarding them with vivo-branded basketballs.

The event underscored the commitment of vivo to delivering unparalleled experiences at the intersection of technology and sports.

vivo x NBA partnership

As part of its ongoing collaboration with the NBA, vivo is enhancing its dedication to basketball enthusiasts through strategic partnerships and engaging events. The meet-and-greet event with Richard Hamilton exemplifies vivo’s commitment to bringing fans closer to the excitement of the NBA.

Select vivo stores will feature dedicated NBA sections, showcasing vivo smartphones streaming NBA games and programming through NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available on the NBA app.

To amplify the thrill for NBA fans in the Philippines, vivo will roll out exciting promotions, providing them with the opportunity to win authentic NBA prizes. Currently, vivo is running the “Christmas Make a Wish” raffle promo until January 31, 2024. Participants have an opportunity to win three tickets to an NBA regular-season game, three autographed Wilson basketballs, and 50 codes for the NBA League Pass Monthly package. To join the promo, visit www.vivoglobal.ph/what-is-your-christmas-wish.

Official NBA merchandise is available at NBA stores at SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia, as well as NBAStore.com.ph. For all the latest NBA news and updates, Filipino fans can visit www.nba.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on Facebook, X, and TikTok.

For more information on vivo Philippines and its latest product offerings, visit vivoglobal.ph and follow the official vivo accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

