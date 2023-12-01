The holiday is well and truly upon us! For those who are not feeling festive just yet, vivo has a major treat that will surely perk your spirits up. The smartphone brand will kick off a Christmas promo starting TODAY Dec. 1 (Friday), extending until Jan. 31, 2024 to add an exciting layer of excitement to this joyful season and spread the good cheers!

It is widely known Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, embraced by all as a time of unparalleled joy and enchantment.

In the Philippines, the yuletide spirit comes alive as soon as the ­-ber months hit, making it the longest and most fun Christmas celebration in the world.

As December rolls in and the enthusiasm peaks, vivo is here to bring more glad tidings to you and your friends with vivo’s Christmas Make A Wish promo! Discover below how you can join this raffle.

Mechanics:

Purchase any vivo smartphone units. One unit is equal to one entry Participant must be 18 years old and above Follow vivo’s Official Facebook Page Scan the QR Code or visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/what-is-your-christmas-wish/ Make a wish for Christmas

Ahead are the exciting prizes you can win!

3 Winners of NBA Tickets

Ticket 1: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks game at American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Ticket 2: San Antonio Spurs vs Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Ticket 3: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

3 Winners of Wilson Basketball (signed by NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins)

50 Winners of NBA League Pass codes (usable for 1 month)

1 Winner of V29 5G Pink Edition (12GB + 256GB), valued at P24,999 each

2 Winners of V29e 5G (12GB + 256GB), valued at P18,999 each

5 Winners of Y27 (6GB+128GB), valued at P8,999 each

(All other costs and fees such as, but not limited to, transportation fees, accommodation, flight ticket, taxes that may be incurred in relation to the claiming and/or use of the prize shall be shouldered by the winners.)

The raffle draws are scheduled on Dec. 15, Dec. 29, Jan. 15 and Feb. 1.

Winners will be notified via registered mail, email and SMS, and their names will be posted at vivo Philippines’ official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vivo.philippines/ within twenty-four (24) hours from the draw, with instructions on how to claim the prize.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-XXX Series of 2023

