The glittering gala recognizing outstanding achievements across Asia

The stage is set, the excitement is building, and the countdown has begun for the most anticipated recognition event of the year — the Southeast Asian Premier Business and Achiever Award 2023. Organized by the esteemed La Visual Corporation and Sirbisu Channel, this gala celebration is scheduled to take place on Dec. 8th at the magnificent Winford Resort & Casino Manila, promising an evening of glamour, inspiration, and unforgettable moments.

A Night to Remember:

The Southeast Asian Premier Business and Achiever Award is not just an event; it’s a tribute to the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, businesses, and organizations that have left an indelible mark on Southeast Asia. This grand celebration will honor those who have displayed unwavering commitment, innovation, and excellence across various sectors, contributing significantly to the region’s growth and development.

The Southeast Asian Premier Business & Achiever Award also recognizes outstanding individuals, CEOs, entrepreneurs, public servants, artists and celebrities who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. This year’s awardees include Salvacion Paparon, who will receive as the Premier Achiever Inspiring Female Entrepreneur; Shirley B. Belangel, CPA, MBA., who is recognized as the Premier Achiever Outstanding and Trusted Financial Advisor; Gabriel John Rimando as the Premier Achiever Empowered Entrepreneur; Judge Tarcelo A. Sabarre who is recognized as the Premier Achiever Innovative and Multi-Awarded Presiding Judge; Dr. Edward Q. Perez as the Premier Achiever Remarkable Consultant in the Gaming Industry; Wej Cudiamat as the Premier Achiever Best Male Broadcaster of the Year; Lino DG. Mallari as the Premier Achiever Excellent Host of Whatta Whatta Eurotv; Miller Daniolco who is recognized as the Premier Achiever Remarkable Reliable Event Director and Excellent Photographer; Annabelle D. Surara as the Premier Achiever Best Female Broadcaster of the Year; Lae Manego who is recognized as the Premier Achiever Inspiring Women and Remarkable Pop Rock Performing Artist of the Year; Atty. Persida V. Rueda Acosta who will be honored as the Premier Achiever Outstanding and Inspiring Public Servant of the Year; Braggy Braganza who is recognized as the Premier Achiever Outstanding PTV Professional Network Voice Over Announcer & as the Premier Achiever Best FM Radio Personality; Dennis Antenor, Jr. as the Premier Achiever Best Radio Newscaster; Audrey Gorriceta as the Premier Achiever Outstanding News Anchor or the Year; Alfonso “Fifi” delos Santos as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Man and TV Host of the Year; John Edward T. Tajanlangit aka Jed Madela as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Vocal Coach, Songwriter & Singer; Dianne Medina as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Woman and TV Host of the Year; USEC Maria Catalina Cabral who will receive the Premier Achiever Outstanding in Public Service; Hon. Nelda A. Favillaran who will be honored as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Vice-Mayor of Ayungon, Negros Oriental; Jeffrey Dy as the Premier Achiever Excellence Leadership in Hair & Makeup and Choreography; Daiana Menezes as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Female TV Host and Singer of the Year; Jamin Lim as the Premier Achiever Remarkable Photographer of the Year; Keyrol Cabuso as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Business Owner and Remarkable Videographer; Bon Jheo Exconde as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Sought-After Photographer of the Year; Sam Coloso as the Premier Achiever Inspiring Fast-Rising Actress, Best Female Host and Model; Marroth Nava as the Premier Achiever Trusted Professional Hair & Make-Up Artist of the Year; Janeena Chan as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Celebrity and Remarkable Host; Julie Anne San Jose as the Premier Achiever Inspiring Female Singer of the Year; Alden Richards as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Entrepreneur and Inspiring Male Celebrity Actor; Jillian Ward as the Premier Achiever Remarkable Actress of the Year; Neliza Cua Neal as the Premier Achiever Remarkable Fashion Designer and CEO of Neals Enesembles; Atty. Glynis Lynn R. Cabansag as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Property Dispute Attorney of the Year; Nodalyn Casaljay as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Business Leader and Female Entrepreneur of the Year; Pocholo De Leon Gonzales as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Filipino Motivational Speaker; Conrado Cagas Tacgos, Jr. aka DJ Bukol as the Premier Achiever Outstanding iFM Male DJ/Entertainer of the Year; Sarah Medina as the Premier Achiever Trusted CEO in Credit Collection Services; Chris Tsuper as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Multi-awarded Radio Disc Jockey; Nicole Hyala as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Queen of Philippine Radio and Remarkable Events Host of the Year; Raqi Terra as the Premier Achiever Inspiring Content Creator and Outstanding Radio DJ; Diego Bandido as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Radio Drama Director and Remarkable Male DJ; Ravve Jay Prevendido as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Male Entrepreneur and Trusted Business Leader; Mherie Vic Palomo Prevendido as the Premier Achiever Remarkable Female Entrepreneur and Trusted Business Leader; Caesar Vallejos as the Premier Achiever Outstanding Eagle Broadcasting Corporation Business Leader; Marvin G. Leyson Premier Achiever Outstanding Travel Vlogger and Inspiring Film Director; and Gov. Nilo P. Demerey, Jr. who will be honored as the Premier Achiever Inspiring Dynamic Governor of Dinagat Islands.

“We are proud to celebrate the achievements of these exceptional individuals and companies who have raised the bar for excellence in their respective fields,” said the event organizers. “We hope that their stories will inspire others to strive for excellence and help build a stronger and more vibrant business community.”

The confirmed awardees are from different business industries and have been recognized as the best in their respective fields. These include Sheanne Roll Up Door Construction Services, Chef Chateau, Hiroshi Wellness Healthcare Solutions Philippines, PAP 360, IPHIOS Logistics Corp., Petals of Love MNL, Lagniappe Printshop, Through The Glass Creatives, LIVE LEVELS Pro Audio and Lights Services, Kenta Kogaku Corp., Cave Beach Resort, Eyeleen Hair and Make up by: Aileen Sebua, Studio 45k, IBMAMMJ Construction Services, Rise and Shine Pilipinas, PhilNONI & Phil. Morinda Citrifolia, Inc., AJES Enterprise, Al Bernaldez Couture, Myeongdong Corner, Media House Express, DWIZ-AM, 97.9 Home Radio, Aliw Channel 23, Jam Lim Enterprises, Sparkle GMA Artist Center, Nabua Medical Equipment and Repair Services, Links Digital, Light TV, Coaching Training and Development Services, Love Radio, Macchiato Up, Eastland Hotel and Residences, Indak Hamaka Dance Company, and The Metropolista.

This year’s event is made possible with the support of our sponsors: Gown and Events Management by Touting, Adlin Events, JFBV & Lucky GHL Advertising as the Minor Sponsor and JP Catering Services as Major Sponsor. We appreciate your commitment and dedication to recognizing excellence in the business industry.

The Organizers of Excellence:

Hailing from the organizers who brought us the very successful Philippine Finest Business Awards and Outstanding Achiever 2023, this event promises to surpass expectations. La Visual Corp. and Sirbisu Channel have a proven track record of recognizing and celebrating excellence, making them the perfect hosts for this prestigious affair.

What to Expect:

The Southeast Asian Premier Business and Achiever Award 2023 will be a night filled with highlights. From the red-carpet glamour to the awards presentation, attendees can look forward to:

Inspiring Stories: Awardees from diverse sectors will share their inspiring journeys, underscoring the power of perseverance and innovation in achieving greatness.

Exclusive Networking: The event will bring together industry leaders, influencers, and change-makers, providing a unique opportunity for meaningful connections and collaborations.

Awards Presentation: The heart of the event — the recognition of outstanding individuals and organizations. A panel of expert judges will determine the winners based on their significant contributions.

Exclusive Content: Media partners will have exclusive access to behind-the-scenes interviews, coverage of the event, and exclusive interviews with the awardees.

Our Event Media partners such as Malaya Business Insight, Business Mirror, BusinessWorld, Philippines Graphic, Pilipino Mirror, Manila Bulletin, Hataw Tabloid, Consumer Asia Magazine, The Market Mirror, DWIZ-AM, 97.9 Home Radio, Media House Express, Amazing Manila Journal, Aliw Channel 23, Cook Mag, Pinoy OFW Today, Light TV, Light TV Radio, Balitang A2Z, ZOE TV, NET25 & The Metropolista.

Counting Down the Days:

As the countdown to Dec. 8th continues, anticipation is building. This gala promises not only to celebrate past achievements but also to inspire the next generation of leaders and change-makers in Southeast Asia. The Southeast Asian Premier Business and Achiever Award 2023 is poised to make history as it shines a spotlight on excellence and innovation in our region.

Be Part of the Celebration:

For those who wish to be part of this momentous occasion, attendance is an opportunity to witness history in the making. Stay tuned for updates and details on how you can secure your place at this extraordinary event.

In a year that has challenged us all, the Southeast Asian Premier Business and Achiever Award 2023 is a beacon of hope and a celebration of the enduring spirit of Southeast Asia. Mark your calendars, and get ready to be part of an evening that will redefine the boundaries of excellence.

