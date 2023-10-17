With the support of Aboitiz Power Corp. subsidiary Hedcor and in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation, 20 out-of-school youths from Barangay Lingion, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon completed their masonry course.

The beneficiaries finished their month-long TESDA-accredited National Certification I at the local Public Employment Service Office Municipal Training Center where they learned how to prepare masonry materials and perform basic masonry works.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of delivering “Decent Work and Economic Growth” as it sought to open up opportunities for livelihood and support for families and the community.

The scholars’ first project was the construction of a hand-washing facility for Gaboc Elementary School in Manolo Fortich, which was meant to address the need for proper hygiene infrastructure in educational institutions.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.