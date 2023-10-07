Avail of Puregold’s exciting promos and help raise funds for the retail chain’s key advocacies.

This was the concept that pushed Puregold’s Panalo Cup for Back to School promo, which enticed customers to buy limited edition cups the designs of which featured Puregold endorsers Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon.

Held from Sept. 9 to 10, then again from Sept. 16 to 17, the Puregold Panalo Cup campaign mustered considerable support from consumers and generated funds, a portion of which was donated to the Hospicio de San Jose. The decades-old Hospicio is a haven for orphans, abandoned and neglected children, and the elderly who, as wards of the welfare institution, are provided with a nurturing and protective environment, health care and rehabilitative treatments.

Puregold Panalo Cup’s cash donation went towards the purchase of basic needs and learning essentials for the children housed at the Hospicio. It was a feel-good “panalo” story that touched the hearts of Puregold customers and made a substantial difference in the kids’ lives as well.

Vincent Co, President of Puregold Price Club Inc., spoke on the significance of this initiative. “Puregold through the years has consistently given its shoppers the most value for their money. To mark this year’s anniversary, however, we went over and beyond by sharing our largesse with the community,” he said.

Apart from the Panalo Cup initiative, other community-driven promos are being held as part of Puregold’s anniversary celebration. In collaboration with Visar Society, Puregold has crafted a series of anniversary-themed, custom art tote bags, the sale of which will help raise money for the La Mesa watershed.

Puregold brand ambassador and SB19 member Justin de Dios personally designed the tote bags. The artwork, given the theme “People of Puregold,” depicts the multitudes that comprise the Puregold community—from average shoppers to office employees to neighborhood resellers

The tote bags were first made available from Sept. 25 to 28, and will be available again from Oct. 16 to 26. For every P1500 worth of groceries bought that include at least P200 worth of participating anniversary items, a customer can purchase a tote bag for only P125. Customers are encouraged to buy a Puregold collectible item as their part in sustaining a good cause.

Apart from its role in the system that provides water for the metro’s populace, the La Mesa Watershed Reservation houses the last remaining rainforest in an urban area. Between the watershed itself and the surrounding rainforest, it has become essential to preserve a diverse range of species that comprise the La Mesa ecosystem. Doing so requires constant sizeable funding.

“Puregold’s phenomenal growth through the years has inspired it to create synergies in the system and introduce positive changes in the community,” said Vincent. “We hope that our collaborative projects will prove beneficial—both in the short and long term—for our charitable and conservation efforts.”

Other exciting promos are being lined up for Puregold’s anniversary celebration include a series of store-wide sales touting various price-offs and bundle offers for savvy bargain hunters. These events are set to take place from Oct. 14 to 15, and then again on Nov. 18 to 19.

There are also two waves of raffle draws offering big prizes. In the first wave, ongoing until Oct. 8, ten (10) shoppers will each win a trip for two to the beautiful city of Hong Kong! In the same wave, twenty (20) customers stand to win cool gadgets.

In the second wave, fifty (50) Panalo shoppers will be given a chance to win a sari-sari store showcase to help kickstart their small retail business!

Meanwhile, another twenty (20) winners will get the chance to play Puregold Hakot With The Stars. These twenty (20) winners will get to do a grocery run—and tons of fun—with some of Puregold’s endorsers like Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey De Leon, Luis Manzano, Queenay Mercado, Justin de Dios and more! The second wave of the raffle will be held from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.

For the above-mentioned raffles, customers will receive one raffle coupon for P2,000 worth of groceries purchased. Each customer can only get a maximum of three coupons per transaction.

Fun, big prizes, and a heart for environmental causes are the order of the day for Puregold’s Sari-Saring Birthday promos. The Sari-Saring Birthday celebration is set to continue on select dates up to November 2023.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld website. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.