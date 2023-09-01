Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation (CREC), one of the Philippines’ leading renewable energy companies, was recently recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia, as awarded by renowned international publication and award-giving body, HR Asia.

The Philippine leg of the awarding ceremony was held on 22 August 2023 in Mariott Hotel, Metro Manila. Receiving the award for CREC is its President and CEO, Mr. Oliver Y. Tan.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is given to organizations which are identified as leading employers of choice determined by employees. The award recognition attracts fortune 500 companies both locally and internationally. In the Philippines, CREC is recognized side-by-side with big names such as Ayala Land, Globe, Unionbank, and Puregold.

Apart from this, CREC also received HR Asia’s Most Caring Company Award 2023 due to its efforts in creating and maintaining a culture of empathy and care within the organization.

CREC was chosen due to its outstanding employee engagement programs and positive workplace culture. The company understands the needs of its employees and rolled-out programs such as “O.N.E. C1T1CORE” onboarding program which equips new hires with knowledge and tools to seamlessly integrate into the company; interactive seminars with topics ranging from heath and wellness, to industry understanding, and even monthly themed employee engagement activities; and competency-based trainings and workshops for all employee levels.

The company also continues to bring out employee excellence through its “In The Loop” quarterly roundup and achievement sessions – which gather the entire organization to celebrate successes, the GreenSource newsletters which feature the company’s notable milestones and employee contributions, and corporate social responsibility activities where employees get to actively participate through volunteerism.

“We are happy to receive these awards which recognize the company’s values of excellence, teamwork, integrity, and malasakit,” said CREC President and CEO, Mr. Oliver Tan. “This is proof of our dedication to nurture our employees and help bring out their best talents as they grow hand-in-hand with our organization,” he added.

