Renowned consumer product and diversified science company 3M Philippines recently partnered with public schools to prepare for the opening of School Year 2023 – 2024. With a new period of on-site classes on the horizon, there was no better time for 3M Philippines to launch their back-to-school campaign Malinis, Maaliwalas, at Masiglang Pagbabalik Eskwela, which was conducted as part of the Department of Education’s annual Brigada Eskwela program.

For this school year, 3M Philippines aspired to create a welcoming environment for incoming students of Cubao Elementary School in Quezon City and Cayetano Arellano High School in the City of Manila.

Vivian Faustino, Country Sales Leader for 3M Philippines Consumer Business Group, spoke about the company’s goals for this latest initiative. According to Faustino, “3M supports Brigada Eskwela and the bayanihan spirit of all the education stakeholders in preparing and providing a clean learning environment for students and teachers in public schools.”

Indeed, the uniquely Filipino bayanihan spirit prevailed as volunteers from 3M Philippines and Global Service Center spent their time cleaning and decorating the schools together with teachers, students, and their parents. Some of the household brands of 3M that sponsored the event are Scotch-Brite™, Post-it®, and Scotch™. With the help of Scotch-Brite™ Scouring, Bathroom, and Floor Care products, the school facilities were made neat and tidy for both teachers and students alike. To beautify the classrooms, 3M Philippines also provided stationery and school supplies from its brands Scotch™ and Post-it®.

John Butch P. Locara, Principal of Cayetano Arellano High School, expressed his appreciation for the superior quality of 3M’s products. “Dito sa aming paaralan, subok na namin ang mahusay na kalidad ng Scotch tapes. Ginagamit ko ‘yan sa aking trabaho sa opisina,” he said. “Kami ay naniniwala na sa pagbabayanihan ng bawat isa ay maihahanda natin ang paaralan na malinis at maayos para sa ating mga mag-aaral.”

Eloisa C. Tamon, Principal of Cubao Elementary School, was likewise grateful for 3M’s partnership. “Salamat 3M Philippines sa pagpili sa amin bilang benepisyaryo para sa Brigada Eskwela,” she said. “Nakasisiguro kami na gamit ang mga produkto ng 3M ay malilinis natin ng mahusay at mapapaganda ang bawat classroom at paligid ng paaralan.”

3M Philippines and Global Service Center employees also had fun decorating the classrooms using Scotch™ Scissors as well as an array of adhesive products like Tapes and Glue Sticks. In addition, colorful Post-it® Notes were used to label and design teaching materials and parts of the classroom. These handy and beautiful decorations helped create an environment that is more conducive to learning.

3M Philippines envisions their products as essential parts of the learning process once the school year begins. Aside from Brigada Eskwela, 3M Philippines’ product engineer Ms. Mary Ann Demition gave tips and advice on how to use trusted brand Scotch-Brite™ in household cleaning. She also shared how Scotch™ and Post-it® products benefit from 3M technology, stimulating the curiosity and creativity of all those in attendance.

Faustino emphasized 3M’s important role in educating the youth. “3M has always been a part of students’ formative years as we provide relevant 3M product tools in every stage of their learning and development,” she said. “Scotch™ and Post-it Notes® products help students fulfill their desire for self-expression and individuality.”

After the challenges of the last few years, the return to on-site learning is an exciting time for all. And 3M Philippines is—and will always be—around to ensure a safe, clean, and healthy environment for children to learn and develop.

For more information about the campaign and the company, please visit: https://www.3mphilippines.com.ph/.

