Need a caffeine fix while working on a school project, reviewing for exams, or simply catching up with friends? Head to Caffeena, the newest coffee venture of the Villar Group.

Caffeena is a confluence of coffee craftsmanship and a welcoming atmosphere, thoughtfully conceived to cater to the vibrant lifestyles of students and young professionals—from creatives to tech geeks and nerds to number crunchers.

It’s the place to go for a perky morning waker-upper—whether your first Cup of Joe is an Espresso or a Cappuccino or a French Press or just plain Americano.

Best of all, Caffeena is right under your radar, with its recent opening at two Vista Residences downtown—Vista GL Taft and Vista Recto, which are smack-dab within Manila’s University Belts. Already, the heady aroma of freshly brewed coffee at these Caffeena outlets is reeling in patrons who just need to unwind, connect, and relish life’s simple pleasures as they savor their favorite coffee.

Caffeena, as a recreational place, helps underscore the Villar group’s aspiration for elevating the urban living experience. “It is a natural complement to Vista Residences’ lush amenities,” says Teresa Tumbaga, Vista Residences Division Head. “It offers students and young professionals a safe and comfortable space to convene and collaborate, or to recharge and rejuvenate while indulging in exquisite coffee blends.”

Vista Residences’ residents may now consider Caffeena as one of the many distinct features the property has to offer. These include fitness centers, swimming pools, study rooms, event spaces, lush gardens and green spaces, as well as strict sanitation and security protocols. Such amenities and services provide Vista homeowners with a holistic living experience.

“Working in coffee shops is one of the few instances that best captures the youthful generation’s high level of mobility,” Tumbaga muses. “This is why we envisioned Caffeena to be a place of collaboration, amidst the bustling locale.”

If you want to know more about the offerings of Vista GL Taft and Vista Recto, you may check Vista Residences’ official website at www.vistaresidences.com.ph or engage with its official Facebook page www.facebook.com/VistaResidencesOfficial. For more details, feel free to visit these respective property pages: Vista GL Taft at https://www.vistaresidences.com.ph/properties/vista-gl-taft and Vista Recto at https://www.vistaresidences.com.ph/properties/vista-recto.

