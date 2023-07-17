PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has once again achieved a remarkable feat as it has earned the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network in the Philippines for the third consecutive reporting period of Ookla, an internationally recognized leader in network measurement and connectivity intelligence.

According to Ookla’s latest analysis for Q1-Q2 2023, Smart continued to deliver the fastest mobile speeds and best mobile coverage to customers, clinching the “Best Mobile Network” award, a prestigious distinction for mobile operators around the world.

Smart initially made history by becoming the first and only mobile operator in the Philippines to receive Ookla’s recognition as the “Best Mobile Network” during Q1-Q2 2022. It then continued its success in Q3-Q4 2022, and most recently in Q1-Q2 2023.

The best mobile experience for customers

“It’s our pleasure to congratulate Smart for their exceptional accomplishment of winning the Speedtest Award for Best Mobile Network three times in a row,” said Stephen Bye, President and CEO of Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis. “This remarkable feat showcases Smart’s dedication to enhancing connectivity in the Philippines and ensuring consumers receive the best possible internet experience.”

“True to our Purpose at PLDT Group, I am proud of how we are able to evolve with our customers’ increasingly digital lifestyles and enable meaningful connections – as attested by our awards from Ookla. As the driving force behind these recognitions, our Fixed, Mobile, and Enterprise customers can rest assured that they can count on us to continuously provide them with the best network possible,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, President and CEO of PLDT and Smart.

Ookla’s latest report showed Smart’s superiority in terms of Speed and Coverage Scores.

Smart emerged as the ‘Fastest Mobile Network’ with a Speed Score of 64.25, while its closest competitor posted a Speed Score of 39.04

To arrive at this Speed Score, Smart posted a median download speed of 34.08 Mbps and a median upload speed of 7.34 Mbps. On the other hand, its closest competitor posted a median download speed of 22.52Mbps and a median upload speed of 5.38 Mbps.

Smart also led in the ‘Best Mobile Coverage’ category with a Coverage Score of 786, edging out its closest competitor’s Coverage Score of 769. The Coverage Score captures both the number of locations in which an operator offers service and the quality of service in each location, according to Ookla.

The ‘Fastest Mobile Network’ award is based on more than 2.4 million user-initiated tests, whereas the Coverage Award is based on over 3.7 million scan counts.

Consistently superior mobile network

“Our consistently superior mobile network is the backbone of cutting-edge mobile innovations that empower our customers to live more today. Our customers can rely on us to continuously improve our network and offer an unparalleled mobile experience as they pursue their passions and make the most of the moments that matter to them,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group – Individual at Smart.

Powered by Smart’s fastest speeds and widest coverage, subscribers can share memorable moments with their loved ones on social media in real time or via crystal-clear video calls. Subscribers can also achieve more in their career or passion – from sending huge files and presentations in an instant, promoting their business online, attending virtual meetings and classes, to streaming their favorite shows and playing high-bandwidth mobile games on the go.

Underpinning Smart’s mobile network performance are PLDT and Smart’s integrated fixed and wireless networks. As of end-March 2023, PLDT had expanded its total fiber footprint to over 1.1 million kilometers, consisting of over 231,000 kilometers of international fiber and over 874,000 kilometers of domestic fiber. This fiber infrastructure also supports Smart’s 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G networks, which cover 97 percent of the country’s population as of end-March 2023.

To continue enjoying Smart’s fastest speeds and the widest coverage, subscribers are encouraged to register their SIMs at http://www.smart.com.ph/simreg, in line with the newly enacted SIM Registration Law.

*Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for speed and coverage Q1-Q2, Q3-Q4 2022 & Q1-Q2 2023. Ookla trademarks are used under license and reprinted with permission.

