Leading local solar energy solutions provider connects environmentally conscious VIPs through exclusive golf tournament

How do you get some of the country’s top decision-makers to consider making the move to solar energy? By treating them to a sunny day of golf. Union Solar, one of the Philippines’ leading solar energy solutions providers, held their inaugural Swing for Sustainability golf tournament last June 29, 2023, at Wack-Wack Golf & Country Club in Mandaluyong City. The event helped strengthen the network of environmentally conscious business leaders looking to create a more sustainable Philippines, while raising funds for GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc.

“Events like these can help us spread awareness about the use of solar panels as an alternative to renewable energy, and connect with key leaders in different industries,” shares Union Solar COO Pierry Paul Chua. Union Solar is the renewable energy arm of the PHINMA Group, under the Construction Materials Division, specializing in the supply and installation of roof-mounted solar facilities and solar farm. The company aims to build a more sustainable future for the Philippines by making solar energy more accessible to Filipinos.

Swing for Sustainability delivered on its promise to provide a fun-filled day of golf, hosting an 18-hole shotgun tournament, raffle, and special awards ceremony for some of the event’s more noteworthy performances. Attending the tournament were Undersecretary Giovanni Bacordo and MGen Fernan Trinidad of the Department of Energy, PHINMA Solar President Eduardo Sahagun, and the father-and-son pair of Thomas and Marlon Stockinger, among others.

After a rousing morning of golf, players were treated to an afternoon program over lunch. Senators Risa Hontiveros and Loren Legarda shared a few words with the VIPs through video message, underscoring the need for businesses to support renewable energy for the sake of the environment.

“We should gather more like-minded people, groups, and organizations that can consistently and constantly campaign and push for the use of renewable energy in our homes, in our communities, in our entire country,” Hontiveros said. “The science, data, and hard facts already point to renewable energy as our best and perhaps only options for a genuinely sustainable future.

Jason Barcelon, Edric Co, and Christopher Ong were named the champions for their respective classes, while Julianna Go took home the trophy for the Women’s tournament.

Marty Regino was given a special award for Most Accurate, while Sarah Santos won the Most Inaccurate award in the spirit of good fun. Ricky Solatorio, Robert Te, and Elaine Chua won the awards for Closest to the Pin, Farthest from the Pin, and Most Exercised, respectively.

Swing for Sustainability managed to raise PHP100,000 for the GMA Kapuso Foundation, helping fund the organization’s numerous social projects in health, education, disaster relief, and values formation.

The tournament was organized in partnership with Phi Brow Master and Skin Care specialist Pino by Whena Pino, and with hydration partners SIP purified water and Vida sparkling drink. Sponsors Brills Marketing Corporation; Powerloop Incorporated; Likha Residences; Microtel by Wyndham; Tryp by Wyndham; JPP Cargo Logistics, Inc.; and Equinox Synergy helped make Swing for Sustainability possible. The event was also made possible with special thanks to Haraya Residences, Sol-Ace Power Corporation, Prodescon Development Corporation, Haier, and Megacem Inc.

“We are hoping by doing these kinds of marketing events, it would be able to help in promoting awareness about the importance of renewable energy for a sustainable future,” Chua says. “It’s always about someone starting something; if we don’t start, no one will ever know or begin.”

With the Philippine’s top business leaders coming together to discuss renewable energy, the country’s sustainable future does indeed look sunnier than ever.

