The Parañaque City government and Media Touchstone Ventures, Inc. (MTVi) launched its coffee-table book, Parañaque: A Mega City By the Bay last Sept. 15, 2022.

The event was graced by Mayor Eric Olivarez, Congressman Edwin Olivarez, author Melandrew T. Velasco, and Okada Manila executives: Board Director, CFO, and Treasurer Hans Van der Sande, Board Director James Lorenzana, and Chief Legal Officer Atty. Joemer Perez.

In addition to co-sponsoring the launch, Okada Manila is known to be a model company for the City of Parañaque as it is consistently recognized as one of its top taxpayers for several years in a row.

The coffee-table book presents the nine-year accomplishments of former Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, who now represents the city’s first district in the House of Representatives. The book covers the city’s infrastructures for development, initiatives towards making Parañaque an environment-friendly and livable city, good governance, peace and order, social welfare services, education, and employment and livelihood.

