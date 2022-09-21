Get the best care and protection with Cocolife Aruga

Self-care plays an essential role more than ever before, especially in safeguarding yourself against life-threatening health problems. According to a recent report by the Philippine Statistics Agency, the top fatal illnesses in the country include heart attack, stroke, COVID-19, cancer, diabetes, and hypertensive disease. Contracting any from the list puts households one sickness away from financial catastrophe.

Aside from maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it is crucial to have a plan that financially prepares you to get ahead of tomorrow.

The latest offering from Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company and the first ISO-certified Filipino insurance company, is ready to equip Filipinos and their loved ones with protection from unexpected health situations.

Designed by a Filipino insurer, Cocolife Aruga is a first-of-its-kind plan that offers results-oriented health coverage beyond the usual lists of defined illnesses. It is a life and health insurance plan that covers your medical expenses and provides for your future needs.

Cocolife Aruga gives coverage until age 85 and has four primary benefits: benefits for major and minor health conditions, death benefit, and return of premium for clients.

Cocolife Aruga is ready to cover major health conditions – whether it is a life impact, a major loss, or a specific illness – with a guaranteed cash benefit equivalent to 100% of the plan’s face amount less any minor health condition benefits paid prior.

The plan defines life impact as a condition that hinders a client from performing their daily work activities for eight or more consecutive weeks, alongside any two or more of the following: staying in a hospital for ten or more consecutive days; staying in the ICU for three or more consecutive days; having a lifelong medication, as confirmed by a Registered Medical Specialist; or having undergone surgery under general, spinal, or epidural anesthetic.

A major loss condition refers to any of the following: permanent advance cognitive impairment; permanent need for a wheelchair; and permanent loss of use of two limbs, or both hands, or all fingers and both thumbs, or both feet, or sight of both eyes, or hearing, or speech. Meanwhile, a specific illness condition includes cancer, heart attack, or stroke.

Cocolife Aruga also covers a maximum of two minor health condition claims, 20% deducted from the plan’s face value should they get diagnosed with an early-stage critical illness. Such illnesses include:

angioplasty and stenting for carotid arteries

carcinoma-in-situ

cardiac pacemaker implantation

carotid artery surgery

cerebral aneurysm or arteriovenous malformation requiring surgery

early-stage malignancy

early thyroid cancer

endovascular treatment of cerebral aneurysm

endovascular treatment of peripheral arterial disease

less severe heart attack.

To further ensure the financial security of Filipinos and their loved ones, Cocolife Aruga’s death benefit provides life insurance protection equivalent to 100% of the plan’s face amount, less any minor health conditions benefit paid, upon the insured’s passing.

However, if the client outlives the policy and has no major health condition claim, Cocolife Aruga shall return the premium equal to 100% of the total basic premiums paid less any minor health condition benefit claimed.

Available for a face amount starting at P300,000 to P5,000,000, the plan is sold in two variants: the Simplified Issue Offer (SIO), which policyholders can pay for 10 or 15 years, and the Regular Underwriting variant, which can be paid for 10, 15, or 20 years.

With Cocolife Aruga, the insurer continues its promise to deliver products that help Filipinos reach their dreams of an improved and secured quality of life by giving them choices that suit their needs and resources.

“We assure you that Cocolife will provide you with only the highest quality of service, as we have done for the past 40 years. It is a commitment that made us the first ISO-certified life insurance company in the Philippines,” Cocolife President and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Martin Loon said.

For inquiries about Cocolife Aruga and other products from Cocolife, call (02) 8810-7888, e-mail customer_service@cocolife.com or visit cocolife.com.

