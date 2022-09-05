Two trade shows for the hospitality and manufacturing industries are all set for their simultaneous, back-to-back expos in Mindanao. Events and marketing agency Global-Link MP, a subsidiary of Singapore’s MP International Pte. Ltd and part of award-winning global activation agency Pico Group, brings the Hotel Suppliers Show Mindanao 2022 and the Print & Label, Packaging & Plastics Mindanao 2022 on Sept. 8 to 10, 2022 in Davao City.

Hotel Suppliers Show Mindanao 2022

Hotels, resorts, restaurants, and leisure establishments from across Mindanao are set to gather in a physical venue once again this time in Mindanao. The industry trade show will be in a hybrid format — on-ground and online to reach more stakeholders and to bring about more opportunities for everyone. The first-ever hybrid edition of Hotel Suppliers Show since its debut in 2010 will pave the way for technology to change and improve the way industry players do business.

The exhibit will showcase necessary items like coffee machines, coffee beans, and capsules; lighting fixtures; linens, mattresses, and foams; specialty papers; and software solutions and hardware products. Several brands are present on this prestigious event for visitors to look forward to such as Global Linens, Concept Specialist, Landlite, International Fine Paper Exchange and many more! The Hotel Suppliers Show Mindanao is sponsored by Global Linens Worldwide, Inc.

Register for free for the Hotel Suppliers Show Mindanao 2022 here: event.hotelsuppliersshow.com. For inquiries and other concerns, send an email to info@hotelsuppliersshow.com.

Print & Label, Packaging & Plastics Mindanao 2022

The most comprehensive packaging, printing, and plastics trade show, now on-ground and online, returns to Mindanao. Print & Label, Packaging & Plastics Mindanao 2022 is set to highlight technologies and innovations in the industry through exhibitions by the country’s leading suppliers and manufacturers.

Some of the biggest brands in the manufacturing industry will be present on this event such as Big Pix Graphics Systems, Touchart Trading Enterprises, Trans World Trading, Kelin Graphics System, and many more. Visit the event to see all the latest technologies in the industry!

Print & Label, Packaging & Plastics Mindanao 2022 taps partner organizations to make this annual gathering more worthwhile. Those are the Philippine Center for Print Excellence Foundation, Inc. (PCPEF) and the Philippine Plastics Industry Association (PPIA). The trade show will also facilitate informative sessions — a presentation by Trans World and the Evalene Plus Launch by JG Summit.

Register for free for the Print & Label, Packaging & Plastics Mindanao 2022 through these links: event.printandlabelphilippines.com or event.packplasphilippines.com. For inquiries and other concerns, send an email to info@printandlabelphilippines.com or info@packplasphilippines.com. You may also send an SMS or call 0917-706-8134.

The Hotel Suppliers Show Mindanao 2022 and the Print & Label, Packaging & Plastics Mindanao 2022 will be held simultaneously and in the same venue with the PHILCONSTRUCT Mindanao 2022 from Sept. 8 to 10, 2022 at the SMX Convention Center Davao in SM Lanang Premier. All three trade shows can also be accessed online and real-time through the VX Events Platform. The three-day shows will span from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

