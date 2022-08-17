Federal Land, Inc. celebrates five decades of solid commitment to property development

By Adrian Paul B. Conoza

Philippine business visionary Dr. George S.K. Ty’s passion for architecture inspired him to create communities that generations of Filipinos can enjoy. That passion initially showed when he was hands-on in designing some branches of Metrobank, but later on, this passion became the driving force to build Federal Land, Inc., a subsidiary of GT Capital Holdings, Inc. that for five decades has evolved into one of the leading real estate developers in the Philippines.

Marking 50 years this 2022, Federal Land, Inc. has built a solid track record and set standards for the Philippine real estate sector through several residential, office, commercial, and township developments that have defined and keep redefining the ever-evolving skylines inside and outside Metro Manila.

Federal Land’s beginnings trace back to 1972, when the company was founded as Federal Homes, Inc. The company’s first completed project was Soler Tower, a residential condominium in Binondo, then Manila’s business and financial district.

This was followed by the Tytana Plaza and the Mandarin Mansion, considered to be Manila’s first high-rise office and residential building that catered to the specific needs of the Filipino-Chinese community in Binondo. Townhouses were also built along Roxas Boulevard and United Nations Avenue.

The company’s first years also saw Federal Homes’ steady presence in the residential development sector with developments such as Bayview International Towers, Escolta Towers, Skyland Plaza, Ylaya Mansion, and Federal Towers.

In addition to these buildings, Federal Homes started making a mark in the Makati Central Business District (CBD) with the Metrobank Plaza Building, one of the first few tall buildings to be put up in the country’s premier financial district in the 1970’s.

Since Federal Homes took a new name, Federal Land, Inc., in 2002, the premiere property developer saw steady growth in its constant commitment to building dynamic communities.

Federal Land’s portfolio grew with multiple prime real estate projects sprawled across the metro. These projects include Bay Garden Club Residences in Manila Bay Area, Pasay; Oriental Garden Makati and The Grand Midori Makati in Makati; the feng shui-guided Four Season Riviera and the Riverview Mansion in Binondo, Manila; eight-tower Peninsula Garden Midtown Homes in Paco, Manila; the three-tower The Capital Towers in the heart of Quezon City; and Marquinton Residences in Marikina, which mixes rural charm and modern progress.

Federal Land also built distinct office spaces and skyscrapers in the metro’s bustling business districts. At the corner of Ayala Ave. and H.V. Dela Costa Street in Makati, the 47-storey GT Tower International, crowned with a 10-storey vertical fin, has been a notable part of the financial district skyline since the 2000’s. At the edge of Makati CBD, meanwhile, the 28-storey Philippine AXA Life Center was designed and built to accommodate the growing number of companies in the district.

In another emerging financial district, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, the 66-storey Metrobank Financial Center, meanwhile, stands as the tallest building in the Philippines since 2017.

Federal Land also ventured into the hospitality segment. The company partnered with leading international hospitality brands to bring the five-star experience to the Philippines.

Federal Land tapped Marco Polo Hotels to revitalize the former Cebu Plaza Hotel, a landmark hotel atop the hills of Cebu. Today, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu offers a luxury getaway with premium amenities, award-winning restaurants, as well as panoramic views of sea, sky, and city.

In Manila, Federal Land partnered with Hyatt Hotels to develop and operate Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC. The hotel is one of the tallest structures in the country and serves as a beacon of hospitality with its elegantly appointed suites, world-class cuisine, and top-notch service.

Dynamic communities

Alongside residential and office structures, Federal Land has built communities that aim to provide a holistic living experience for residents through easy access to life’s essentials and joys.

The 36-hectare master-planned community Metro Park in Manila Bay Area, Pasay, for instance, brings together residences, office towers, shopping malls, events centers, an open park, and a school in a single comprehensive space. Metro Park houses several resort-inspired homes complementing its bayside location including Bay Garden Club and Residences, Six Senses Residences, Palm Beach West, and the upcoming development Mi Casa that will feature Hawaiian-inspired amenities. Metro Park also includes iMet, a three-tower office development with the ground level allocated for retail outlets; Blue Bay Walk, an open-air mall; Met L!ve, one of the developer’s well-known lifestyle spaces; Le Parc and Le Pavillon, which are both events halls.

In Marikina, Federal Land has Marquinton Residences and Tropicana Garden City, which is composed of residential condos and the developer’s very own Blue Wave Mall, a mixed-use mall with office spaces. Its newest development, Siena Towers offers fresh new inventory to the Marikina Community.

In BGC, Federal Land is creating a notable master-planned community patterned after New York City in the United States. Grand Central Park, a 10-hectare development is set to house some of Federal Land’s most prestigious structures such as Grand Hyatt Manila, the two towers of Grand Hyatt Manila Residences, The Seasons Residences, the first MITSUKOSH in the Philippines; alongside The Shops at Grand Central Park, exclusive condos, and office tower.

In the south of Metro Manila, Florida Sun Estates brings the Horizon Land brand to General Trias, Cavite. With condos, house and lot properties, plus a retail area.

Outside Metro Manila, Federal Land is also building dynamic communities.

In partnership with internationally-renowned Marco Polo Hotels, Federal Land has built a luxurious presence at Nivel Hills in Cebu City, through the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu hotel and the five-tower Marco Polo Residences.

Strong partnerships

Building these numerous spaces and communities has been possible not only because of Federal Land’s high standards in creating and constructing distinct, innovative, and long-lasting structures but also through partnerships with reputable local and global institutions.

Federal Land has a long history of partnering with trusted brands from the local and international scene to bolster its property development expertise and help the company operate on a higher plane. This was born out of the late founder George SK Ty’s philosophy of partnering with global giants to improve the local conglomerate’s standards and abilities.

To build the five-star Grand Hyatt Manila and the Grand Hyatt Manila Residences, which is the first residential condominium in Southeast Asia to carry the esteemed and timeless Grand Hyatt distinction, Federal Land partnered with Orix Corp. of Japan, as well as the prestigious Hyatt Hotels of USA. Orix Corp. also joined the developer in building The Grand Midori Makati and Ortigas condominiums.

Federal Land also formed a joint venture with two of Japan’s leading firms, Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., to develop two developments that will largely bring an oriental flair to the Grand Central Park at BGC. The first mixed-used development with a distinct Japanese concept, The Seasons Residences is designed to blend Japanese innovations and the Filipino sense of community together in a single space. The country’s first MITSUKOSHI will anchor the podium of The Seasons Residences.

Moreover, Federal Land strengthens its strategic alliance with Nomura Real Estate Development this year, forming a new joint-venture company, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., which envisions the development of new urban lifestyles that connect communities with endless possibilities through value creation and sustainable growth.

Ways Forward

What started as a passion for structures, designs, and spaces has fruitfully grown into a drive for developing world-class properties that contribute to nation-building. With an ever-expanding portfolio, Federal Land continues to create well-built and innovative properties, and nurturing communities at par with the rest of the world, as well as seeks to expand and nurture communities that not only make a distinction in the country’s skylines but also seek to improve and enhance the lives of Filipinos today and in more years to come.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.