MG Mall of Asia (MG MOA) is the latest dealership to join MG Philippines’ continuously expanding nationwide dealership network, bringing the total number of MG dealerships up to 42. MG MOA is strategically located within the SM Central Business Park in Pasay City: a bustling, mixed-use, commercial and lifestyle locale. SM Mall of Asia is also ranked among the largest shopping malls in the world; it attracts a plethora of visitors who now also have a chance to see the latest MG vehicles up close and personal at the new MG MOA dealership.

The lifestyle-themed MG MOA facility offers a 2-car display floor and is located along Marina Way—one of the major arteries within the SM Mall of Asia complex. MG MOA operates under Philadelphia Business Initiatives, Inc. (PBII.)

One unique facet of MG MOA is that it features an MG “Carffé” which is a play on the words “car” and “café.” MG MOA, aside from showcasing the latest MG vehicles, also makes designer coffee brews available for purchase. Clients can choose to enter MG MOA with the intent to buy and enjoy a cup of coffee and, while doing so, can choose to take a tour around the display floor to learn more about the latest MG cars and offers. The MG Carffé has likewise been adopted in many global MG markets including Europe, greater Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and South America. The MG Carffé located at MG MOA is the first of its kind in the Philippines, while other local MG dealerships begin to ramp-up with MG Carffé’s of their own.

“Through our partnership with SM Mall of Asia, we believe that we are offering a unique experience and true value for our MG customers,” says, Mrs. Jessica Lee-Sy, President of PBII.

“We have partnered with Yardstick Coffee to bring you the best MG experience. You may view our cars whilst you drink coffee and enjoy our scrumptious pastries.”

Interested clients may also opt to take their preferred MG on a test drive at MG MOA, with demo units readily available. “Not only can our customers view our cars and enjoy excellent coffee, but we have a designated test drive site where customers can test run our units right there,” says Mrs. Lee-Sy. Clients who purchase their units from MG MOA and are in need of aftersales services can bring their units and direct their concerns to MG Greenhills: MG MOA’s sister branch, which likewise operates under PBII.

MG MOA offers the latest promos available from MG Philippines on all locally available MG vehicle units, and offers dealer-specific freebies on new car purchases. MG MOA also fulfills MG Philippines’ host of after sales complements, including 5-year or 100,000km (whichever comes first) vehicle warranty; MG HERO Services, which provides 24/7 roadside support through the MG Philippines hotline (+632 5328 – 4664); and the My MG mobile app which allows clients to easily schedule vehicle servicing appointments from the convenience of their smart devices. Customers can also use the My MG App to reserve genuine spare parts and even book a visit from MG Philippines’ Mobile Garage service caravan that provides MG owners with vehicle home service for major technical issues.

The addition of MG MOA strengthens MG Philippines’ nationwide dealership portfolio with a fresh, new location that is geared to reach a wider audience and will bring the MG brand closer to even more Filipinos.

Visit MG Motor Mall of Asia, located along Marina Way at the SM Mall of Asia complex in Pasay (located opposite the entrance of IKEA.) MG MOA’s operating hours are daily from 9:00am to 9:00pm. Contact MG MOA via their official Facebook account, mgmallofasia.

To learn more about MG Philippines, visit MGMotor.com.ph and follow their official Facebook (OfficialMGPhilippines) and Instagram (mg_philippines) accounts.

