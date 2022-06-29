Global Business Power Corporation (GBP), in collaboration with the Center for Art, New Ventures and Sustainable Development (CANVAS), distributed books to various public elementary and high school students in Iloilo, Aklan, Cebu and Rizal. Following the two organization’s successful business partnership during the height of the pandemic, a new endeavor was forged as GBP and CANVAS share the same passion and commitment in educating the youth, most especially in the far-flung areas. A total of 800 books on patriotism, art history and fighting fake news and disinformation, crafted by CANVAS, were distributed to GBP’s scholars in the said locations.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to navigate the pandemic, we see the value of education and providing alternative ways of learning to the youth so that they may be productive even while at home,” said GBP President Jaime T. Azurin. “Together with CANVAS, we are arming our supported GBP scholars in Iloilo, Aklan, Cebu and Rizal with educational materials that they can use to gain a new understanding of these timely and relevant topics and at the same time, foster creativity within themselves”, added Mr. Azurin.

GBP, a wholly owned subsidiary of MERALCO PowerGen (MGen), is a leading power generation company in Visayas and Mindanao that aims to provide adequate, reliable and sustainable energy. CANVAS, on the other hand, is a non-profit organization that works with the creative community to promote children’s literacy, explore national identity and deepen public appreciation for Philippine art, culture and the environment.

First to be given out were the books intended for the Grades 1 to 12 scholars of GBP in Iloilo and Aklan. Organized with a brief program, the book distribution was held at the GBP Institute for Energy for Iloilo and at the Panay Power Corporation plant site for Aklan. Different sets of books were provided to those in the elementary and high school levels, respectively. Meanwhile, in Cebu, the books were handed to the students along with provision of the annual benefits they receive as scholars of the Company to minimize exposure amidst the COVID-19 virus.

To supplement the Company’s efforts in assisting GBP’s host barangay in Baras, Rizal, the books were donated to Pinugay Elementary School. A storytelling session was held prior to the turnover of the educational materials to encourage the kids in making reading a habit. GBP, through its subsidiary PH Renewables, Inc. (PHRI), is set to finish the construction and start the commercial operations of its 75 MWac solar plant situated in Baras, Rizal by the latter part of the year.

As a member of the ONE MERALCO Group, GBP is one in powering the good life of the Filipino by initiating meaningful partnerships and collaborations with other organizations that share the same vision in empowering the community and in helping build the foundation of our nation.

