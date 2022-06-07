As our national hero, Jose Rizal once said, ‘He who does not know how to look back at where he came from will never get to his destination.’ Tracing one’s roots is important to building one’s character. It is crucial to keep your feet on the ground as you reach greater heights. The same rings true for all Filipinos; we cannot truly appreciate the freedom we enjoy today without being aware of what our ancestors have fought for to gain our independence.

To celebrate Philippine Independence Day, SM Supermalls will be holding major events to commemorate this national holiday and encourage Pinoys to further embrace Filipino culture.

1 of 2

Join SM Supermalls’ Flag Raising Ceremony

Show your love of country and value the sacrifices of the Filipinos who died protecting and defending it. Come in colors of the Philippine flag and head to SM Supermalls’ Flag Raising Ceremony on June 12, 2022 – assembly time is at 8:30am. Give it the utmost importance, as this is the thread that knits Filipinos together from one generation to the next.

1 of 3

Indulge yourself with the best Pinoy Eats

As a champion of local MSMEs, SM Supermalls will spoil you with Filipino cuisine options and other local products from June 1-12. Savor the diverse and rich Filipino food offerings and have a taste of the best Pinoy dishes and treats from every region of the country. Enjoy special promotions during this period when you order your favorite Pinoy Eats on-ground or when ordering online.

1 of 2

Buy Local, Buy Pinoy

Support local businesses, buy fresh local produce and other specialty items from SM’s affiliates and tenants through the Buy Pinoy pop-up stores. Shop the best locally-made clothes, souvenirs, décor, and food brought to you by only the best Filipino businesses from June 1 to June 12, 2022.

“SM Supermalls have always celebrated Pinoy pride through various events where we get to appreciate our culture and express our gratitude to the heroes of past and present. Our Philippine Independence Day should never be taken for granted, because holding our national pride and heritage in high regard is what makes us true-blooded Filipinos through and through. We encourage everyone to join us as we celebrate freedom at SM Supermalls” Steven T. Tan, President of SM Supermalls, said.

For #SafeMallingAtSM, you can follow SM Supermalls on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or check out the mall entry guidelines and updates on mall hours here. You can also view the complete SM Directory here.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.