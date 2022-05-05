Treat your Wonder WoMoms to an #AweSM day this Sunday

If there’s one thing that our #SuperMoms love about Mother’s Day, it’s spending quality time with the whole family. This Sunday, make the day extra special when you celebrate at SM Supermalls!

Got no idea what to do this weekend? Don’t worry because SM Supermalls’ got your back! Get awesome discounts on food, shopping, and pampering for your #SuperMoms at SM!

Cater to her cravings and give her a memorable feast

Treat mom to a scrumptious meal in the mall or at home because SM Supermalls has all the perfect deals for you. From May 1-8, there are a lot of SuperMoms Deals from the participating tenants to choose from! Just check out SM Deals for the full list of exciting deals and promo bundles.

Grab a sweet treat at the SuperMoms Fair

Short on gift ideas for the #SuperMoms on your list? The SuperMoms Fair has all the hearty treats that #SuperMoms will really love. SM tenants will be selling different cakes and flowers so you can indulge your moms, grandmas, titas, sisters, and all other momma figures out there this Mother’s day!

Take her to the cool SuperMom Photo Spots

Moms love looking at pictures and seeing family members with all their happy faces. Take her to the coolest photo spots at SM so she’ll have something to look at while remembering all the good memories you’ve made with her this Mother’s Day.

Give her a treatment fit for a queen

The queens of our household really deserve VIP treatment. Give her convenient and safe ways to get her celebration essentials at SM. There are dedicated exclusive sales, vouchers, and promotions, as well as discounts for advance reservations or online orders just for them!

Arrange a special day for furmoms and their pets

There are different types of moms and this includes furmoms, too! Indulge furmoms and their furbabies in a bonding treat like no other! Pawsome activities await them like the PAW Pageant where they can wear twinning outfits as well as paw-friendly games that both of them can join.

Dedicate some prayer time for the #SuperMoms

Motherhood is not only physically demanding; it can be spiritually demanding, too! So to celebrate this special day, SM Supermalls will be hosting a Mother’s Day Mass at the malls’ event centers or chapels which will also be live-streamed via Facebook. Moms pray for our wellbeing all year round, so this Sunday, make it your time say a prayer for thank you for our #SuperMoms.

“This day, we honor our wonderful SuperMoms who have been there for us all throughout our lives. Their unconditional love and hard work for the family are truly remarkable and incomparable. And as they look forward to celebrating this day with us, it’s our goal to make it even more special as we help you create more memories together here at SM in a safe and fun way,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

No think to overthink this. Plan the best, most convenient, and safest Mother’s Day celebration for your SuperMoms this Sunday at your nearest SM Supermall!

Find out more about the Mother’s Day celebration at SM and visit https://www.smsupermalls.com/super-moms-day-at-sm/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=SuperMomsDayatSM. For exclusive news about SM Supermalls, visit www.smsupermalls.com.

