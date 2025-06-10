Game on Wednesday

(Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai)

3 p.m. (7 p.m. Manila time) – Meralco vs Broncos

MERALCO looks to continue making believers out of doubters as the Bolts shoot for a semifinal seat in the Basketball Champions League Asia Wednesday against Mongolia’s Broncos in Dubai.

The reigning PBA Philippine Cup kingpin earned their spot in the 3 p.m. quarterfinal match set at the Coca-Cola Arena (7 p.m. Manila time) by taking down Japan’s B.League champ Utsunomiya Brex, 97-86, in their Group B closeout.

This was a major rebound after a disappointing debut outing that saw the Bolts blow an early 11-point lead and concede an 87-101 loss to Shahab Al Ahli of host United Arab Emirates.

“Reaching the quarterfinals means a lot to me and the whole team,” said Meralco import Jordon Varnado.

“I feel a lot of people doubted us. Because we’re a team from the Philippines, they don’t give us much credit. But we came out there and battled, we fought for it.”

Mr. Varnado emerged as Meralco’s most efficient player in group play at 20.5 efficiency and accounted for a team-best four assists per game. His fellow reinforcements, Glynn Watson and John Egbunu took the cudgels as the Bolts’ premier scorer (18) and rebounder (12), respectively.

Like the Bolts, the Broncos logged a 1-1 win-loss record in their bracket before making the Last-8. The Ulaanbaatar-based club opened its campaign in Group A with an 84-67 rout of Zhejiang Lions of China before losing a close one to unbeaten Tabiat of Iran, 76-78.

If they hurdle the Broncos, the Bolts will face either Tabiat or Utsunomiya in the KO semis.

The other quarterfinal pairings pit Shahab against Chinese-Taipei’s Taoyuan Pilots and defending champion Al Riyadi Beirut of Lebanon versus the Lions. — Olmin Leyba