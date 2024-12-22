Jimmy Butler seemed to have suffered from a left ankle injury seven minutes and change into the first quarter of the Heat’s homestand against the Thunder the other day. He was obviously ailing during his time on the floor, with his stat line bearing all zeros save for a couple of assists. He would then find himself gone for good from the contest — as well as from yesterday’s set-to — due to what was officially termed an “illness.” Notably, the red and black went zero and two in his absence; without him, they managed to snatch defeat from the throes of victory against the supposedly overmatched Magic yesterday.

How long Butler will be out is anybody’s guess, but he figures to return to action as soon as he can. He put up 35, 19, and 10 in a setback against the lowly Pistons prior to his sidelining, the first triple-double without a single turnover in National Basketball Association history. Never mind that he has been the subject of trade talk since the Heat backed off from any negotiations on a contract extension in the offseason. Even as he could very well be walking away at the end of his 2024-25 campaign, he has vowed to help the cause of his current employers as best as he can all the same.

Make no mistake. The Heat continue to deem Butler a valuable asset despite his demotion in the pecking order. He’s no longer the alpha dog, and he knows it; that role is now Tyler Herro’s to perform, with Bam Adebayo a close second. And, under the circumstances, they’re keen on keeping him only on their terms; they believe reason and reasonableness are theirs to define, which is why hoops circles have begun speculating on his possible change of address. Meanwhile, he insists that he’s all business as usual, and that money is no longer a primary motivator for him.

How the Heat navigate the next one and a half months will determine Butler’s future. While they’re not actively shopping him around, they know well enough to answer calls and do their due diligence. After all, they’re nowhere close to keeping pace with the best of the best in the league, and they’re nothing if not invariably focused on the ultimate prize. If a good deal is in the offing, they will most definitely pounce on it. Else, they would rather stay put and risk his departure; this supposed worst-case scenario will at least yield them salary cap space to mold the roster to their liking. In other words, they’re right where they want to be: mastering their fate, being hostage to none.

