Games on Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 noon- Letran vs LPU

2:30 p.m.- UPHSD vs EAC

FOR THREE GAMES NOW, Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Kevin Santos had found a way to flip the switch that has transformed him from a seldom used, second string big man to a juggernaut inside.

During that scintillating span, the 6-6 Mr. Santos averaged around 15 points 13 rebounds and three blocks a game that helped propel the Letran Knights not just straight into Final Four contention, but also in a championship race.

Mr. Santos hopes to sustain his fiery form when Letran tackles an unpredictable Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) in Friday’s start of the second round of NCAA Season 100 double-round elimination at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

With Mr. Santos as their defensive anchor and a dangerous inside scoring threat, Letran has jumped into a three-way tie for No. 2 with defending champion San Beda University and Mapua University on 6-3 records, or just a game behind league leader College of St. Benilde (7-2).

“I told him (Mr. Santos) to just be patient and his time will come if he follows what we are trying and need to do,” said Letran coach Allen Ricardo. “So far, he’s been doing it.”

Coincidentally, it will be the second game between Letran and LPU in less than a week after the former edged the latter, 78-66, in that first-round encounter.

Interestingly, it was Mr, Santos’ 17-point, 11-rebound and three-block effort that helped the Letran Knights seal the deal.

LPU is in desperate need of a win as it is currently in a logjam at No. 5 with University of Perpetual Help and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) on 4-5 marks.

The UPHSD Altas and the EAC Generals face off at 2:30 p.m. to likewise stay afloat in the Final Four race. — Joey Villar