TECNO and RSG announced plans for a year-long partnership to support competitive gaming and the esports communities in the Philippines and Malaysia.

As part of this year’s initiative, TECNO will continue to support RSG Philippines and kick-start support for RSG Malaysia in their esports tournaments. The partnership aims to elevate the standards of competitive esports, increase engagement between esports players, content creators and the public, and inspire esports communities in Philippines and Malaysia.

Pulse Nova Entertainment, a full-service gaming entertainment marketing agency and the exclusive rights-holders of RSG’s players, partnerships and sponsorships, worked closely with the two brands to develop the partnership.