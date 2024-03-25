THE JACK NICKLAUS International Invitational (JNII) returns and set to take place on April 15, 2024, at Sta. Elena Golf & Country Club in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The champions will have the opportunity to enjoy leisure play at a world-renowned golf course in Columbus, Ohio.

The JNII is inviting players of all genders and proficiency levels, aged 21 and above, including Filipino citizens with valid Philippine passports (preferably with a US Visa), to partake in this tournament.

To join, simply complete the registration form upon purchasing a minimum of P10,000 in a single receipt per person at any Jack Nicklaus counter (at Rustan’s Department Stores). Registration closes on April 8, 2024, at 9:00 PM, and only the first 200 qualified registrants will secure a spot.

The winning duo will receive the champion trophy and one-day VIP access to the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus, complete with round-trip airfare to the USA and VIP accommodations for four days and three nights.