Games Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — NLEX vs Blackwater

8 p.m. — Meralco vs Barangay Ginebra

FOR NLEX and Blackwater, the order of the day is fighting for survival. For heavyweights Meralco and Barangay Ginebra, it’s staying in play for coveted positions in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs.

With such a backdrop, the Road Warriors (2-6) and the Bossing (1-7) go all out for a pivotal win in their 4 p.m. encounter today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to continue in the race for the quarterfinals.

This as the Bolts, running third at 6-1, and the Gin Kings, sitting at fifth at 4-3, engage in a rivalry tiff at 8 p.m. with identical intentions of boosting their drive for a Top 4 and twice-to-beat incentives in the Last-8.

The magic number for a hassle-free passage to the quarters is six wins and both NLEX and Blackwater better climb out of their skids running four and seven games, respectively, and pick up wins or else run out of road.

The Road Warriors hope trade acquisition Robert Bolick has already gotten his footing after spending more practice and bonding time with the likes of Stokley Chaffey Jr., Sean Anthony, Matt Nieto, Rob Herndon and Brandon Rosser ahead of the crucial tussle. Bolick debuted with nine markers in their 97-113 loss to TNT last Dec. 20, just two days after arriving at NLEX from NorthPort via trade.

Blackwater’s situation is actually worse.

If the Bossing absorb their eighth defeat, it’s virtually game over for the charges of Jeff Cariaso, who have never tasted victory again after starting the tournament victorious against Converge, 103-84, last Nov. 8. — Olmin Leyba