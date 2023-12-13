Luka Doncic gave Dallas the lead for good with 6:24 to go, Dante Exum buried three subsequent 3-pointers on a career-best night from long range and the Mavericks held off the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 127-125 on Tuesday night.

Mr. Doncic finished with a team-high 33 points, Tim Hardaway, Jr. scored 32 and Mr. Exum tallied 26 for the Mavericks, who welcomed back Mr. Hardaway and Grant Williams from injuries but remained without Kyrie Irving (heel contusion).

Anthony Davis poured in a game-high 37 points and LeBron James added 33 for the Lakers, who trailed by 15 before Davis’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave the visitors a 95-93 advantage.

Mr. James created the game’s last tie on a layup with 6:40 to go before Mr. Doncic dropped in his go-ahead floater and Mr. Exum hit three consecutive Dallas hoops, the last being a layup that produced a 118-111 advantage with 3:59 to go.

Seeking a fifth straight win in their first action since capturing the NBA’s in-season tournament, the Lakers got within 124-121 with 1:16 to play on Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer. But Mr. Exum countered with his seventh 3 of the night, extending the Dallas lead to six with 52.6 seconds left and rendering meaningless a last-second 3-pointer by Mr. James.

Mr. Exum’s 26 points were two fewer than his career high set as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. But his seven 3-pointers were the most in a game in his seven-year NBA career.

Mr. Doncic also contributed a game-high 17 assists to go with his 33 points, while Hardaway chipped in with five of Dallas’ 21 3-pointers. Mr. Williams added 19 points for the Mavericks, who improved to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Davis had a team-high 11 rebounds to complete a double-double for the Lakers, while James recorded a team-high nine assists, plus eight rebounds and three steals. Mr. Reaves tacked on 22 points and Taurean Prince 15 for the Lakers, who lost despite shooting 53.8 percent overall and 51.7 percent from deep.

Dallas took a 71-61 lead into the break behind 20 points from Mr. Hardaway and 18 from Mr. Doncic. Mr. Davis paced Los Angeles with 20 points in the first half. — Reuters