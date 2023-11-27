A 34-POINT, nine-rebound performance from Jayson Tatum helped the Boston Celtics improve their home record to 7-0 by beating the visiting Atlanta Hawks 113-103 on Sunday night.

Mr. Tatum didn’t score in the third quarter before dropping 13 points in the fourth. The Celtics led by at least eight throughout the final 12 minutes.

Al Horford had 15 rebounds for Boston, which received 15 points and 11 assists from Derrick White. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, and Neemias Queta grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Celtics had to overcome a 33-point effort from Trae Young, who also had five rebounds and seven assists. Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter tossed in 24 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 23. Bogdanovic made 7 of his 10 3-point attempts.

The 103 points were the fewest the Hawks have scored in a game this season. Each team played short-handed. Boston was without center Kristaps Porzingis (left calf strain) and guard Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain), the team’s two key offseason acquisitions.

Atlanta was missing forward Jalen Johnson, who injured his left wrist during Saturday night’s victory over Washington. Following an X-ray on Sunday, Mr. Johnson was diagnosed with a distal radius fracture and is expected to be out at least three weeks.

The Celtics had their first double-digit lead after Mr. Tatum made two free throws to put Boston up 31-21 with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter. The Hawks trailed 33-26 after 12 minutes, but were within three points with nine minutes remaining in the second. The Celtics seized control with an 21-7 spurt that gave them a 58-41 lead — their largest lead of the first half — with 4:09 left in the second quarter. Boston led 69-53 at halftime.

Mr. Tatum had 21 points in the half, and Mr. Young scored 20. Boston extended its advantage to 78-58 when Dalano Banton’s basket capped a 9-1 run with 7:46 left in the third.

Atlanta responded with a 13-0 run and was within six points after Mr. Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer to make it an 83-77 game with 3:46 left in the third. Boston led 90-82 entering the fourth. — Reuters