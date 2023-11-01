Games Today

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna)

2 p.m. — PLDT vs Nxled

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Galeries Tower

6 p.m. — F2 vs Petro Gazz

PETRO GAZZ tries to keep its slate unblemished and catch up on leader and an old, familiar rival in Creamline as it tackles a dangerous F2 Logistics today in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, which goes to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Angels survived the upset-conscious Nxled Chameleons, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, in another out-of-town sortie in Candon, Ilocos Sur Saturday to stay unscathed with three wins, or just a half a game behind the Cool Smashers, who have a pristine 4-0 card.

A win over the Cargo Movers, one of the teams to beat this conference who currently own a 2-1 mark, in their 6 p.m. encounter would catapult the runners up of the first All-Filipino tilt this year back on top alongside Creamline.

Petro Gazz will need to be sharp to hurdle an F2 team that is coming off two straight triumphs.

“Stay focused,” said Petro Gazz assistant Stephen Patrona, who with Vince Mangulabnan coached the squad in their last game on behalf of head mentor Timmy Sto. Tomas, who recently returned from a pre-scheduled Korean holiday.

“Importante pahinga bago training,” he added.

Battle-scarred Aiza Pontillas was again the Angels’ veteran and calming presence and led the squad in scoring with 15 points.

Mr. Patrona is hoping Ms. Pontillas and the other vets will come through with a clash looming with its toughest foe this conference. “We hope lumabas ulit pagka-veteran ng team and madala iyung momentum ng panalo namin sa next few games, mabigat na next games,” he said.

Also on offer in the All Souls Day triple bill are matches pitting PLDT (2-1) versus Nxled (1-2) at 2 p.m. and Choco Mucho (2-1) against Galeries Tower (0-3) at 6 p.m. — Joey Villar