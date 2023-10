PARIS — Argentina captain Lionel Messi won a record eighth Ballon d’Or for the best player in the world on Monday, beating Norway’s UEFA player of the year and treble winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City to the prestigious prize.

Inter Miami’s Mr. Messi, who last won the award in 2021, played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final last year.

The 36-year-old is now three Ballons d’Or clear of rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the last of his five trophies in 2017. Mr. Messi has now finished among the top three a record 14 times in total, finishing runner-up on five occasions.

“I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing,” Mr. Messi said.

“All of them (Ballon d’Or awards) are special for different reasons,” he added.

“I’m happy to get that recognition that I’m getting thanks to what we have achieved with the national team,” Mr. Messi told Reuters.

“This (World Cup) title we had been aiming for so many years makes it even more special.”

Asked if he would carry on until the 2026 World Cup, Mr. Messi said: “I don’t think about it. I’ll enjoy (my career) day by day. There will first be the Copa America in the United States (in 2024). (The World Cup), I don’t think about it.”

Earlier, Mr. Messi’s World Cup-winning teammate Emiliano Martinez won the Lev Yashin award for the world’s best goalkeeper.

Spain’s Women’s World Cup winner and Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati won the women’s Ballon d’Or. “It’s an individual trophy but it can’t exist without a team,” she told reporters. — Reuters