Games Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — SSC-R vs UPHSD

4 p.m. — AU vs EAC

EMILIO Aguinaldo College (EAC) coach Jerson Cabiltes doesn’t care about any streak but one — end its 14-year Final Four wait.

“I’m not here to break any record or winning or losing streaks,” said Mr. Cabiltes moments after surging into the magic four following a shock 83-76, overtime win over the pace-setting Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates Wednesday.

“I’m only looking at one streak, that’s making it the Final Four,” he added.

Thanks to their most recent masterpiece, the Generals have caught up with the San Beda University Lions at No. 4 with identical 3-2 records and pushed them closer at earning a legitimate shot at a breakthrough Final Four appearance since entering the league in 2009.

To sustain it, EAC would need to hurdle Arellano University (AU) in today’s NCAA Season 99 resumption at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Like the Generals, the Chiefs are also coming off a big win after the latter slew the San Juan de Letran University Knights, 87-80, Sunday.

It was AU’s first win in five starts and its coach Chico Manabat is craving for more.

“We hope this is the start of something bigger for us,” said the 45-year-old Mr. Manabat, who played college ball for National University under then coach and now his consultant Manny Dandan.

EAC’s progression wasn’t on mere luck alone as its other win came at the expense of three-peat champion Letran, 75-65, last Oct.1.

And it’s all coming a full season after its forgettable effort that saw the Generals ending up 10th and dead last after managing just three wins in their 18 elimination round games.

“We’re going to need to work harder to achieve our goal,” stressed Mr. Cabiltes.

In the other game, San Sebastian College-Recoletos (2-3) and University of Perpetual Help (1-4) face off at 2 p.m. — Joey Villar