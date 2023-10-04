Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11 a.m. — AdU vs Ateneo (Men)

1 p.m. — NU vs UP (Men)

3 p.m. — UST vs DLSU (Men)

5 p.m. — FEU vs UE (Men)

NATIONAL University (NU) and the University of the Philippines (UP) zoomed to a joint leadership after contrasting wins in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday (Oct. 4) at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Bulldogs fended off a late-game uprising by the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, 71-65, as the Fighting Maroons cruised to an 84-69 win against University of the East (UE) Red Warriors for similar 2-0 cards on top of the league so far.

NU, after slaying reigning champion Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) with a 77-64 win last weekend, led by as many as 18 points but needed one last stand to repel FEU in a gritty six-point win behind the efforts of Kean Baclaan.

The 5-foot-8 floor general stood tall against the charging Tamaraws with near triple-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists plus four steals to spearhead another Bulldogs’ scattered onslaught.

Like their win against the Blue Eagles, a bevy of Bulldogs rose to the occasion with Mike Malonzo (10), Nash Enriquez (9), Omar John (9) and Jake Figueroa (8) manufacturing key support.

“We’re lucky enough to get this win because we really played a bad game. FEU is a dangerous team. Lucky for us, we got this win,” said Mr. Napa as the Bulldogs allowed the Tamaraws to strike within 47-49 in the third quarter.

Both teams traded blows and with the Bulldogs clinging to a 67-62 cushion in the last two minutes, Mr. Baclaan brought them home with a fadeaway jumper that pretty much sealed the deal.

Earlier, reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Malick Diouf continued his dominance with 19 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks as UP banked on a searing 32-9 start for its second straight blowout win after clobbering Adamson University, 68-51.

“We started out strong which is good for us but one thing coach Goldwin (Monteverde) would always emphasize is to be consistent in all four quarters,” said deputy Christian Luanzon as UP allowed multiple fightback attempts from University of the East after leading by as many as 26 points.

“That’s one thing that was lacking today and as coaches would say, it’s back to the drawing board for us. It’s always a process for us.”

NU and UP will slug it out for the solo lead on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to headline another four-game bill.

Meanwhile, Precious Momowei, with 12 points and 22 rebounds, led host UE, which slid to 1-1 after an 80-70 debut win over University of Santo Tomas (UST). Cholo Anonuevo (16) paced the winless Tamaraws (2-0) after an 87-76 loss to De La Salle University (DLSU), which is still playing rival Ateneo as of press time. — John Bryan Ulanday

The Scores:

First Game

UP 84 – Diouf 19, Cansino 17, Lopez 9, Torculas 8, Alarcon 8, Abadiano 6, Cagulangan 5, Torres 5, Briones 3, Belmonte 2, Alter 2, Felicilda 0, Pablo 0, Gonzales 0, Gagate 0.

UE 69 – Momowei 12, Remogat 11, Sawat 10, Gilbuena 9, Fikes 8, Galang 6, Cruz-Dumont 5, Lingolingo 3, Tulabut 2, Spandonis 2, Langit 1, Manalang 0, Maglupay 0, Wilson 0.

Quarterscores: 32-9, 49-28, 62-49, 84-69.

Second Game

NU 71 – Baclaan 15, Malonzo 10, Enriquez 9, John 9, Figueroa 8, Lim 5, Yu 4, Palacielo 4, Manansala 4, Parks 3, Jumamoy 0, Padrones 0.

FEU 65 – Anonuevo 16, Gonzales 15, Torres 14, Sleat 8, Bagunu 5, Alforque 2, Ona 2, Faty 2, Bautista 1, Tempra 0.

Quarterscores: 14-8, 43-30, 57-51, 71-65.