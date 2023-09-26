NATIONAL University (NU) is out to weave the rich experience it harvested from multiple international stints into the collegiate field as the school aims to restore order as one of the superpowers.

And this early, the Lady Bulldogs already displayed a glimpse of that goal by racing to a 2-0 start and clinching a playoff spot in its title defense bid in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

“The expectation is to translate our experience in the overseas games here into the local tournaments,” said coach Norman Miguel in his return to the squad after the pandemic.

Mr. Miguel’s comeback at NU began with the national team, where he also serves as assistant coach to Brazilian tactician Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, as the core of the Lady Bulldogs comprised the majority of the squad.

SSL MVP Alyssa Solomon and former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen led the way as NU duked it out against established national teams in the SEA V. League in Vietnam and the Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship in Thailand.

No less than a superb performance at home, especially as the SSL defending champion, is the next order of business for NU before trying to reclaim the throne in the UAAP after losing it to new queen La Salle.

Still unbeaten at 2-0 in Pool A, the Lady Bulldogs go for a sweep against winless Jose Rizal U (2-0) this weekend in the final elimination round games as the SSL shifts play at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila from the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. — John Bryan Ulanday