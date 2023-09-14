WHETHER he cracks the final Asian Games roster or not, veteran guard Stanley Pringle is happy to serve Gilas Pilipinas.

Mr. Pringle, who’s been slowed down by injury the past years, readily answered when coach Tim Cone came calling to be virtually Gilas’ 13th man in the Asiad camp.

“It’s a great honor just to be here to do what I can do. Everything that I can do to help the team win and excel and just do my part,” the 36-year-old Mr. Pringle told The STAR. “Great opportunity. I’m blessed, very happy to come here and help the team out.”

The Ginebra veteran guard and Gilas “alternate” feels he’d be ready to battle, in case he would be tasked to eventually suit up in the Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 joust in Hangzhou, China.

“He (Mr. Cone) first told me to come, see how my leg feels ‘coz I’ve been rehabbing the whole time since the (PBA) on Tour. So far, for the first few days it feels good, not bad, better than before,” he said.

If ever, it would be Mr. Pringle’s second foray in the Asiad. He previously played in the 2018 edition in Indonesia, where he joined Jordan Clarkson and the core of Rain or Shine. That group finished fifth.

“Stanley (Pringle) is here as an alternate, as a 13th man. He’s an alternate in case anything happens, in case Messrs. Calvin and Perk can’t make it. He’ll be one of the guys that we’ll place in the lineup or in case somebody gets injured or such,” Mr. Cone said.

Mr. Cone referred to Calvin Abueva and Jason Perkins, whose participation is still subject to approval by the organizers. Messrs. Abueva and Perkins were not part of the initial pool of 60 submitted months ago and Gilas is now appealing to allow them to replace injured players Jamie Malonzo and Brandon Ganuelas Rosser.

RR Pogoy, who is dealing with an undisclosed medical condition, is also waiting for doctor’s clearance to join the Asiad-bound crew.

“He’s on the team but he’s got a medical issue so we hope it clears up. He’s supposed to be part of the Final 12,” said Mr. Cone of the Cebuano gunner. — Olmin Leyba