Walter Sam, Jr. and Mary Fe Bagawisan rule PHL Army’s arnis anyo non-traditional event

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Walter Sam, Jr. of MSU-Iligan Institute of Technology and Mary Fe Bagawisan of Jose Rizal Memorial State University-Dipolog garnered similar 8.833 total points to rule Philippine Army’s arnis anyo (form) single weapon non-traditional event yesterday in the 2023 ROTC Games Mindanao Leg at the Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) Gym here.

Mr. Sam Jr., a second year BS Physical Education and veteran WEKAF campaigner, gained the nod of all five judges to win the gold and relegated Francisco Carballo of Initao College in Misamis Oriental to the silver medal with 8.767 points. Kent Declaro Lagoy of JH Cerilles College in Zamboanga del Sur was third with 8.700 points.

“It is my desire to become a member of the national team. If given the chance, I’ll do my best,” said the 20-year-old Ms. Bagawisan, a silver medalist in the WEKAF world championship held in Cebu City last year.

The 20-year-old Ms. Bagawisan displayed enough precision to convince the five judges for the top reward. Ivy Jane Hernandez also of Initao College, Misamis Oriental, settled for the silver with 8.733 points and Maricel Campos of JRMSU was third with 8.633.

“I really wanted to become a policeman investigator. That’s really my ambition. But if given the opportunity to be a member of the national team, I will be thankful for it,” said Ms. Bagawisan, a second year BS Criminology student.

Clarence Ronolo of WMSU was the only entry for the Air Force, thus he will still advance in the men’s arnis anyo single weapon non-traditional event in the forthcoming national finals tentatively set in October in Manila and Pasig City.

Teammates Sara Graciano and Chely Canibog, both of WMSU claimed the gold and silver medals in the Air Force’ women’s contest. They were the only duo who participated in the anyo non-traditional event.

Jade Flores of Davao del Norte College in Panabo, Daval del Norte and Elijah Yuan Sanchez of Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology were also the lone participants in the Navy’s men’s anyo non-traditional event.

Ms. Flores took the gold and the silver medal for Ms. Sanchez as both will still see action in the national finals. Alexandra Secang of Davao del Norte State College-Panabo was the only entry in the Navy’s women’s anyo non-traditional event, giving her the opportunity to see action in the finals in Manila.

Exciting actions will continue today with the staging of boxing’s finals event at the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University gym while other finals events in arnis will continue at the WMSU court and basketball 3×3 on Saturday before the closing ceremonies at the Southern City Colleges West.