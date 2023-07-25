GILAS Pilipinas’ path to the Paris Olympics just gets tougher.

China, seen as one of Gilas’ top rivals for the best Asian finisher in the coming 2023 FIBA World Cup with an outright Olympic ticket as the golden prize, will have NBA standout Kyle Anderson as its reinforcement.

A 6-foot-9 forward from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Mr. Anderson obtained his Chinese citizenship on Monday night as announced by FIBA and the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for his immediate World Cup availability.

Bearing the Chinese name of Li Kaier, the nine-year NBA veteran will join a potent World Cup pool of China led by Zhou Qi, Wang Zhelin, Zhang Zhenlin and Zeng Fanbo.

Mr. Anderson, a product of UCLA and the 30th pick in the 2014 NBA Rookie Draft, is coming off a solid first-year stint with the Timberwolves behind averages of 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists after stops in San Antonio and Memphis.

China is in Group B with Serbia, South Sudan and Puerto Rico while Gilas leads Group A with Italy, Angola and Dominican Republic.

Both groups are designated to play at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City for pool play with the top two teams advancing to the second round against each other.

The catch is the bottom two teams of each group will also collide in the classification matches, setting up a possible clash between Gilas and China for the best Asian finisher.

In 2019, no Asian teams advanced to the second round with Iran finishing at No. 23 to surpass No. 24 China and clinch a seat in the Tokyo Summer Games.

Iran, this time, is in Group G in Indonesia with reigning World Cup champion Spain, Ivory Coast and Brazil as the other contender Japan is in equally tough Group E in Okinawa with Australia, Finland and Germany. — John Bryan Ulanday