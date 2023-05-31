FILIPINO wakeboarding prodigy and Red Bull athlete Raph Trinidad showcased his arsenal of skills on some of the most breathtaking islands of Palawan during Wake Paradise. The latest project by Red Bull aims to promote the sport in the country and shed light on Trinidad’s rapid rise to the top of the wakeboarding world.

Hailing from Liloan island in Cebu, Raph Trinidad started his wakeboarding journey at the ripe young age of 14. With such an early starting point to get his foot in the sport, Mr. Trinidad quickly acquired the necessary skills to compete at such a high level and establish himself as a household name in the wakeboarding scene.

In his past international competitions, Mr. Trinidad bagged silver in the 2019 World Cable Wakeboard Championship Men’s Open in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the 2022 IWWF World Championship in Pathum Thani, Thailand. Mr. Trinidad’s amazing feats during this run cemented him as the current number two wakeboarder in the world.

Mr. Trinidad left spectators in awe with his wide range of wakeboarding stunts infused with a twist. Straying away from the conventional method of being pulled by ropes connected to systems and winches, Mr. Trinidad pushed the limits of his skills in the open seas of Palawan. Propelled forward by the speed and engine power of a bangkarera, Wake Paradise redefined the boundaries of the realm of wakeboarding while showcasing Mr. Trinidad’s passion and love for the sport.

The success of Wake Paradise showed Red Bull’s dedication to giving wings and empowering athletes to break barriers and aim to inspire them to pursue their dreams. In the process, Mr. Trinidad also solidified his position as a sports icon, setting the bar immeasurably higher for the next generation of wakeboarders and water sports enthusiasts nationwide.