CEBU — Playing under the radar, Cebu Country Club (CCC) on Thursday pooled a second round 140 points built around the four-over-par 76 worth 50 points of Jufil Sato, to take the overall lead in the Philippine Airlines Interclub Seniors championship at the Club Filipino de Cebu layout in Danao.

Former pro Carl Almario marked his seniors debut with 49 points, and Cebu CC, playing in the lower Founders Division, counted the 41 of Kyu Ok On for a 290 total, now two points ahead of Canlubang, which remained on top of the centerpiece Championship division race after amassing 133 despite calling on skipper Tony Olives to play.

Zaldy Villa fired 48 points, Rene Unson accounted for 44 and Abe Avena contributed 41 as the defending champion Sugar Barons played well enough to keep its repeat bid alive even after Tommy Manotoc went home hours before the first round on Wednesday because of a family emergency.

Luisita thus gained ground on Cangolf after shooting a 137 for 283, with Ronnie Littaua shooting 47 and old reliable Rodel Mangulabnan 46 that went with Benjie Sumulong’s 44.

Third round action will still be at Club Filipino, an unpredictable up-and-down course with sleek greens where Cebu CC will now be grouped with players from Canlubang, Luisita and Manila Southwoods—1, 2 and 3 in the premier race.

“We didn’t play really well today,” Luisita non-playing captain Jeric Hechanova said. “With Tommy (Manotoc) out for Canlubang, it’s now a very wide-open race. Four teams now have a chance with Cebu CC joining the fight.”

Southwoods also threw its hat in the ring after a day-best 139 in the Championship flight even with spearhead Jun Jun Plana sitting it out for the second straight day.

“(Mr.) Plana playing the last two rounds certainly gives Southwoods two solid teams,” Mr. Hechanova went on.

Theody Pascual, Joseph Tambunting and Thirdy Escaño are the others suiting up for the Carmona-based squad in the final 36 holes.

Meanwhile, Riviera Golf zoomed to second in the Founders division after a 126 led by the 50 points of Kyung Young-kho for 267, one point ahead of Orchard, which tallied 127 built around the 45 points of Luis Sajorda.

