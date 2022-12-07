THE FOUNDATION has been laid out for Mickey Yatar and all roads lead to Johannesburg, South Africa, for the World Finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022.

Following months of training and preparation, Mr. Yatar is primed and ready to bring pride to the Philippines and claim his title of the best dancer in the world.

Mr. Yatar was able to secure his spot as the country’s representative by capturing the hearts of the Filipino people during the National Finals held at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre last July 23. Following his victory, Mr. Yatar expressed his gratitude to all his peers who supported him throughout the journey and made it adamant that he would bring the same drive and charisma to South Africa’s dance floor.

Carrying on Mr. Yatar’s preparation and his impressive showing from the National Finals, the 31-year-old Waacking Superstar from Baguio City is determined more than ever to carry on his momentum heading into the World Finals and bring home the title of the best dancer in the world.

It’s been four years since France hosted the first-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals. In this season, interested viewers can watch the World Finals live at Red Bull’s official Tiktok account on Dec. 10, 2022, at 8:30 pm (CET).